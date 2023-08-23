Vic vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 2 of high school football

Quietly I slid into the office Monday morning to begin work wearing an oversized coat and sunglasses.

Caleb Revill was sitting at his desk in the front of the office, and asked me “Why are you in a coat when the heat index is supposed to be 105 degrees today?”

The answer was simple, “I am trying to hide from the Milan fans since I picked them to lose to South Gibson for the second straight season, and for the second straight season, the Bulldogs were victorious.”

The positive is that Victor Parkins and myself tied in Week 1 action as both finished with a 10-5 record (.667 winning percentage). Both missed Milan over South Gibson, Perry County over Greenfield, McKenzie over Huntingdon and Munford over Covington.

Parkins and I differed on two games. He correctly picked McNairy Central over Humboldt, while I picked Dyersburg over Dyer County.

But here is to a new week with hopes of better results.

Milan (1-0) at Chester County (0-1)

Emotions are riding high after knocking off a county rival, but it is time to focus as the Bulldogs meet a Class 4A opponent that was improved last season. But Chester County did lose to TCA last week.

Odom’s Pick: Milan 32, Chester County 18

Vic’s Pick: Milan 35, Chester County 17

LEMONS VS. ODOM: Josh Lemons and Michael Odom pick Week 2 football games

RANKINGS: Henry County moves to No. 1 in West Tennessee Football Rankings

WEEK 2 BOXES: Week 2 for girls soccer, volleyball are here and results are coming in

SCHEDULE: Week 2 schedule in Gibson County, Weakley County for fall sports

Jackson Christian (1-0) at Peabody (0-1)

The Golden Tide showed the ability to slow down USJ’s offense, but too many mistakes offensively cost them. Jackson Christian is a toucher test.

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian 24, Peabody 7

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian 21, Peabody 14

Hamilton (1-0) at South Gibson (0-1)

The practices this week are going to be intense for the Hornets after some unforced errors cost them against Milan. Positive is that they get to play a Memphis team in Week 2 that doesn’t have a winning tradition.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 35, Hamilton 7

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 55, Hamilton 8

Humboldt (0-1) at Scotts Hill (0-1)

The Vikings have to regroup after losing the opener, but Scotts Hill showed promise by taking Lexington to the limit before losing by two points.

Odom’s Pick: Scotts Hill 24, Humboldt 16

Vic’s Pick: Scotts Hill 31, Humboldt 22

Gibson County (0-1) at Tipton-Rosemark (1-0)

The Pioneers can’t give up 30 straight points and intend on winning a game. But they must travel to a Rebels team that scored 49 points last week.

Odom’s Pick: Tipton-Rosemark 30, Gibson County 20

Vic’s Pick: Tipton-Rosemark 40, Gibson County 28

Harding Academy (1-0) at West Carroll (1-0)

The War Eagles figured things out last week in the second as Jayden Milton scored five touchdowns in the win over Gibson County. Now a new foe comes to town for the home opener.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 28, Harding Academy 12

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 35, Harding Academy 21

Best of the West

Dresden (1-0) at McKenzie (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie

Obion County (1-0) at Westview (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Gleason (1-0) at Perry County (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Vic’s Pick: Perry County

Greenfield (0-1) at Stewart County (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield

Vic’s Pick: Stewart County

Riverside (0-1) at Lexington (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Union City (0-1) at USJ (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

Lake County (0-1) at Dyersburg (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Dyersburg

Crockett County (1-0) at Ripley (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

JCM (1-0) at South Side (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: South Side

Vic’s Pick: South Side