Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 2 of high school football
Walking into the office on Monday, I had to face the ridicule for Josh Lemons as he returned into football prognostication and got me by one game in Week 1.
Not that I was happy with how many I missed – which was five. We both missed Perry County’s win at Greenfield and Munford beating Covington. We split on five picks, which I correctly picked USJ over Peabody and Obion County over Lake County, while Lemons picked McKenzie over Huntingdon, Milan over South Gibson and McNairy Central over Humboldt.
I am now 10-5 (.667 winning percentage) on the season, while Lemons is 11-4 (.733).
But it is now onto Week 2, and I am ready for revenge.
Dresden (1-0) at McKenzie (1-0)
The Lions came from behind to knock off Westview last week, but now they play the defending Class 1A state champions, who are also coming off a win over a county rival.
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie 28, Dresden 14
Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie 42, Dresden 41
Obion County (1-0) at Westview (0-1)
The Chargers showed the power of their passing game, but now they must do it against a bigger school. And rest assured they will work on finishing strong defensively.
Odom’s Pick: Westview 32, Obion County 27
Lemons’ Pick: Westview 45, Obion County 24
Gleason (1-0) at Perry County (1-0)
The Bulldogs did get a win in Week 1, but coach Noah Lampkins wants his guys to clean some mistakes up. Perry County already has a win over a Weakley County team, but can they make it two?
Odom’s Pick: Gleason 27, Perry County 21
Lemons’ Pick: Perry County 28, Gleason 21
Greenfield (0-1) at Stewart County (0-1)
While Week 1 didn’t go the Yellowjackets’ way, they will try again in Week 2, and they must try to get that first win on the road.
Odom’s Pick: Greenfield 20, Stewart County 12
Lemons’ Pick: Greenfield 22, Stewart County 18
Best of the West
Milan (1-0) at Chester County (0-1)
Odom’s Pick: Milan
Lemons’ Pick: Milan
Jackson Christian (1-0) at Peabody (0-1)
Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian
Lemons’ Pick: Peabody
Humboldt (0-1) at Scotts Hill (0-1)
Odom’s Pick: Scotts Hill
Lemons’ Pick: Scotts Hill
Hamilton (1-0) at South Gibson (0-1)
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson
Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson
Gibson County (0-1) at Tipton-Rosemark (1-0)
Odom’s Pick: Tipton-Rosemark
Lemons’ Pick: TIpton-Rosemark
Harding Academy (1-0) at West Carroll (1-0)
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll
Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll
Riverside (0-1) at Lexington (1-0)
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Lemons’ Pick: Lexington
Union City (0-1) at USJ (1-0)
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Lemons’ Pick: Union City
Lake County (0-1) at Dyersburg (1-0)
Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg
Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg
Crockett County (1-0) at Ripley (0-1)
Odom’s Pick: Crockett County
Lemons’ Pick: Crockett County
JCM (1-0) at South Side (0-1)
Odom’s Pick: South Side
Lemons’ Pick: South Side