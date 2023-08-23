Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 2 of high school football

Walking into the office on Monday, I had to face the ridicule for Josh Lemons as he returned into football prognostication and got me by one game in Week 1.

Not that I was happy with how many I missed – which was five. We both missed Perry County’s win at Greenfield and Munford beating Covington. We split on five picks, which I correctly picked USJ over Peabody and Obion County over Lake County, while Lemons picked McKenzie over Huntingdon, Milan over South Gibson and McNairy Central over Humboldt.

I am now 10-5 (.667 winning percentage) on the season, while Lemons is 11-4 (.733).

But it is now onto Week 2, and I am ready for revenge.

Dresden (1-0) at McKenzie (1-0)

The Lions came from behind to knock off Westview last week, but now they play the defending Class 1A state champions, who are also coming off a win over a county rival.

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie 28, Dresden 14

Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie 42, Dresden 41

Obion County (1-0) at Westview (0-1)

The Chargers showed the power of their passing game, but now they must do it against a bigger school. And rest assured they will work on finishing strong defensively.

Odom’s Pick: Westview 32, Obion County 27

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 45, Obion County 24

Gleason (1-0) at Perry County (1-0)

The Bulldogs did get a win in Week 1, but coach Noah Lampkins wants his guys to clean some mistakes up. Perry County already has a win over a Weakley County team, but can they make it two?

Odom’s Pick: Gleason 27, Perry County 21

Lemons’ Pick: Perry County 28, Gleason 21

Greenfield (0-1) at Stewart County (0-1)

While Week 1 didn’t go the Yellowjackets’ way, they will try again in Week 2, and they must try to get that first win on the road.

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield 20, Stewart County 12

Lemons’ Pick: Greenfield 22, Stewart County 18

Best of the West

Milan (1-0) at Chester County (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

Jackson Christian (1-0) at Peabody (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Lemons’ Pick: Peabody

Humboldt (0-1) at Scotts Hill (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Scotts Hill

Lemons’ Pick: Scotts Hill

Hamilton (1-0) at South Gibson (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Lemons’ Pick: South Gibson

Gibson County (0-1) at Tipton-Rosemark (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Tipton-Rosemark

Lemons’ Pick: TIpton-Rosemark

Harding Academy (1-0) at West Carroll (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

Riverside (0-1) at Lexington (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Lexington

Union City (0-1) at USJ (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Lemons’ Pick: Union City

Lake County (0-1) at Dyersburg (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg

Crockett County (1-0) at Ripley (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Lemons’ Pick: Crockett County

JCM (1-0) at South Side (0-1)

Odom’s Pick: South Side

Lemons’ Pick: South Side