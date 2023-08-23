Gibson County, Weakley County high school fall sports Week 2 box scores
While multiple sporting events this week have been postponed or canceled, there have been quite a few matches still being played. Here are the box scores for high school athletic events in Gibson County and Weakley County.
TUESDAY
Girls Soccer
Augustine 9, Milan 0
Records: M 0-2.
Volleyball
Milan 3, Gibson County 0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17)
Records: M 3-2 (1-0 13-A).
Dyer County 3, South Gibson 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-13)
Kills: SG – Karlie Clarke 3. Digs: SG – Addison Flowers 10, Bella Suiter 7, Sydney Scott 7. Records: SG 1-4 (0-2 13-AA).
Westview 3, Huntingdon 2
Records: W 2-2.
MONDAY
Volleyball
Camden 3, Milan 1 (17-25, 25-6, 25-19, 25-19)
Kills: M – Mia Pearson 11, Raela Curry 6. Assists: M – Claire Nelson 20. Digs: M – Reagan Jones 25, Pearson 21, Nelson 8. Records: M 2-2.
Peabody 3, Huntingdon 2
Records: P 3-0 (3-0 12-A).
USJ 3, South Gibson 0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-8)
Service points: SG – Addison Flowers 8, Ava Holifield 4. Kills: SG – Bella Suiter 5, Calyn Rich 4, Sydney Scott 3. Assists: SG – Suiter 6. Digs: SG – Flowers 14, Suiter with 13. Records: SG 1-3.
Dyersburg 3, Gibson County 0
Records: GC 1-3.
Crockett County 3, Westview 0
Records: W 1-2 (0-2 13-AA).