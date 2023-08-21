Henry County moves up to No. 1 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 1

Week 1 always brings some unexpected results, and 2023 was no different. Milan beating South Gibson, McKenzie continuing its dominance over Huntingdon in recent years and Munford taking care of Covington.

So there were plenty of changes after this past week’s action.

With Week 2 approaching, here are the updated West Tennessee high school football rankings, including every team in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County.

1. Henry County (1-0) – Result: Beat Brighton 42-10. Up next: Home vs. Riverdale. Last week: No. 3.

2. McKenzie (1-0) – Result: Beat Huntingdon 28-12. Up next: Home vs. Dresden. Last week: No. 6.

3. Munford (1-0) – Result: Beat Covington 30-13. Up next: At Millington. Last week: No. 8.

4. Riverside (0-1) – Result: Lost to Collierville 35-14. Up next: at Lexington. Last week: No. 1.

5. Dyersburg (1-0) – Result: Beat Dyer County 33-7. Up next: Home vs. Lake County. Last week: No. 9.

6. Huntingdon (0-1) – Result: Lost to McKenzie 28-12. Up next: Bye. Last week: No. 2.

7. Covington (0-1) – Result: Lost to Munford 30-13. Up next: Home vs. Brighton. Last week: No. 4.

8. Jackson Christian (1-0) – Result: Beat Northpoint Christian 21-14. Up next: At Peabody. Last week: No. 10.

9. Haywood (1-0) – Result: Beat PURE Academy 28-21. Up next: Home vs. Memphis Business. Last week: No. 5.

10. Milan (1-0) – Result: Beat South Gibson 28-21. Up next: At Chester County. Last week: No. 13.

11. South Gibson (0-1) – Result: Lost to Milan 28-21. Up next: Home vs. Hamilton. Last week: No. 7

12. Dresden (1-0) – Result: Beat Westview 40-34. Up next: At McKenzie. Last week: No. 12.

13. Hardin County (1-0) – Result: Beat Memphis Business 48-12. Up next: Home vs. Giles County. Last week: No. 15.

14. Crockett County (1-0) – Result: Beat North Side 39-15. Up next: At Ripley. Last week: Not ranked.

15. Union City (0-1) – Result: Lost to Ensworth 40-6. Up next: At USJ. Last week: No. 11.

Dropped out: Westview (0-1).

On the bubble: Lexington (1-0); TCA (1-0); USJ (1-0).