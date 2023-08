Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 2 of fall season

Hope all of the sports fans across Gibson County and Weakley County enjoyed the first week of the fall season. Be ready for warmer temperatures this week.

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

Milan in Kick-off Classic at The Farms, 8 a.m.; South Side vs. South Gibson at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Gibson County at Union City, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Crockett County at Gibson County, 5:30 p.m.; Peabody at North Side, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Milan at Camden, 6 p.m.; Huntingdon at Peabody, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at USJ, 6 p.m.; Dyersburg at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Madison at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Bradford, Milan, South Gibson in Lexington Meet, 4:30 p.m.

High School Golf

Gibson County/Peabody/Halls at Halls, 4 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Milan at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Milan at Augustine, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Gibson County, 5:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Riverside at Peabody (DH), 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Milan, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Halls at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Golf

USJ vs. South Gibson at Jackson Country Club, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Covington at Milan, 4:30 p.m.; Peabody at Madison, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Ripley, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Lake County at Milan (DH), 5:30 p.m.; North Side at Peabody, 6 p.m.; GIbson County at Union City, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Westview, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Milan at Chester County; Hamilton at South Gibson; Jackson Christian at Peabody; Gibson County at Tipton-Rosemark; Humboldt at Scotts Hill; Harding Academy at West Carroll

SATURDAY

High School Volleyball

Milan in Coyote Clash at Clarksville, TBA

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

Westview in Dyersburg Classic at The Farms, 9 a.m.; Greenfield/Gleason/Bradford at Persimmon Hills, 3:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Westview at Crockett County, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Westview in Lexington Meet, 4:30 p.m.

High School Golf

South Fulton, Union City, Westview at Persimmon Hills, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Huntingdon at Westview, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Middle School Football

Hillcrest at Dresden, 6:30 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll, 6:30 p.m.; Bruceton at Greenfield, 6:30 p.m.; Martin at Crockett County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Golf

Dresden/Greenfield/Gleason/Westview at Persimmon Hills, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Dyersburg at Westview, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

South Gibson at Westview, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Obion County at Westview; Dresden at McKenzie; Greenfield at Stewart County; Gleason at Perry County