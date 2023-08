Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 1 of fall season

Week 1 of the high school sports calendar is finally here. While golf has been going for a few weeks, all of the other fall sports begin play this week.

Here is the schedule of athletic events involving Gibson County and Weakley County teams this week:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

South Gibson, Milan in FCA Tournament at Jackson Country Club, 8 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Haywood at Gibson County, 5 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Camden at Milan, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Riverside opens the season at No. 1 in West Tennessee rankings

TEAM USA: SGC’s Cade Allen named to USA Baseball 15U squad

VOLS OFFER: Humboldt’s Stephon Shivers receives offer from Tennessee

NEW DISTRICTS: What are the new districts for Gibson County, Weakley County high school teams?

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Bradford in Dresden Meet, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Dyer County at Milan, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County at McKenzie, 5:30 p.m.; South Gibson at TCA, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

South Fulton vs. Peabody at The Pines, 4 p.m.; Dyersburg vs. Milan at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Gibson County at Union City, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Huntingdon at Milan, 6 p.m.; Clarksburg at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Dyersburg at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Obion County, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Golf

North Side/South Gibson/Dyer County at Oakview Links, 4 p.m.

High School Football

7 p.m. – South Gibson at Milan

High School Girls Soccer

Gibson County at Fayette-Ware, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Ripley, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

West Carroll at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Lake County at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Peabody at USJ; West Carroll at Gibson County; McNairy Central at Humboldt

High School Volleyball

Milan at South Gibson, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Lexington at South Gibson, 11 a.m.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County, Peabody in Freed-Hardeman Tournament, TBA

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

Westview in FCA Tournament at Jackson Country Club, 8 a.m.; McKenzie vs. Gleason at Carroll Lake, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Scotts Hill at Westview, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Westview in Dresden Meet, 4:30 p.m.

High School Golf

Greenfield vs. Obion County at Obion County, 3:30 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Gleason at Carroll Lake, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westview at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Obion County at Westview, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Dresden at Westview

High School Golf

Greenfield vs. Westview at Persimmon Hills, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Westview at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Perry County at Greenfield; Gleason at Fulton County (Ky.)