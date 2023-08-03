What are the new districts for Gibson County, Weakley County high school teams?
The 2023-24 school year is here, as is the start of high school sports.
Last year, the TSSAA reclassified all the teams across the state, so many of the local teams are now in new districts and regions.
So here is a quick breakdown of what games are now district or region matchups for all of the teams in Gibson County and Weakley County.
FOOTBALL
Region 6-1A: Bruceton; Houston County; McEwen; McKenzie; Perry County; West Carroll
Region 7-1A: Dresden; Gleason; Greenfield; Halls; Humboldt; Lake County; South Fulton; Union City
Region 6-2A: Adamsville; Camden; Riverside; Gibson County; Huntingdon; Jackson Central-Merry; Milan; Peabody
Region 7-3A: Bolivar; Covington; Dyersburg; Liberty Tech; McNairy Central; Ripley; Scotts Hill; Westview
Region 6-4A: Chester County; Hardin County; Lexington; North Side; South Gibson; South Side
BASKETBALL; BASEBALL; SOFTBALL
District 13-1A: Bradford; Clarksburg; Halls; Humboldt; Middleton; West Carroll
District 14-1A: Dresden; Gleason; Greenfield; Lake County; South Fulton; Union City
District 14-2A: Gibson County; Milan; Peabody; Ripley; Westview
District 13-3A: Crockett County; Dyer County; Dyersburg; Obion County; South Gibson
GIRLS SOCCER; BOYS SOCCER
District 12-A: Huntingdon; McKenzie; South Fulton; Union City (boys only); Westview
District 14-A: Gibson County; Liberty Tech (boys only); Madison Academic; Milan; Peabody
District 13-AA: Crockett County; Dyer County; Dyersburg; Obion County; South Gibson
VOLLEYBALL
District 12-A: Clarksburg; Riverside; Humboldt; Huntingdon; Madison Academic; Peabody; West Carroll
District 13-A: Gibson County; Halls; Lake County; Milan; South Fulton; Union City
District 13-AA: Crockett County; Dyer County; Dyersburg; Obion County; South Gibson; Westview
GOLF; TENNIS
District 14-A: Bradford; Bruceton; Clarksburg; Dresden; Gleason; Greenfield; Huntingdon; McKenzie; Obion County; South Fulton; Union City; Westview
District 15-A: Bolton; Covington; Dyersburg; Gibson County; Halls; Lakeland Prep; Liberty Tech; Madison Academic; Milan; Peabody; Ripley; West Carroll
District 14-AA: Chester County; Crockett County; Dyer County; Hardin County; Haywood; Lexington; North Side; South Side; South Gibson
CROSS COUNTRY
Region 7 A-AA: Adamsville; Bolivar; Bradford; Camden; Chester County; Clarksburg; Crockett County; Dresden; Dyer County; Dyersburg; Gibson County; Greenfield; Hardin County; Haywood; Bruceton; Huntingdon; Lexington; Liberty Tech; Madison Academic; McKenzie; Milan; North Side; Obion County; Riverside; Scotts Hill; South Fulton; South Gibson; South Side; Union City; West Carroll; Westview