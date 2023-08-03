What are the new districts for Gibson County, Weakley County high school teams?

The 2023-24 school year is here, as is the start of high school sports.

Last year, the TSSAA reclassified all the teams across the state, so many of the local teams are now in new districts and regions.

So here is a quick breakdown of what games are now district or region matchups for all of the teams in Gibson County and Weakley County.

FOOTBALL

Region 6-1A: Bruceton; Houston County; McEwen; McKenzie; Perry County; West Carroll

Region 7-1A: Dresden; Gleason; Greenfield; Halls; Humboldt; Lake County; South Fulton; Union City

Region 6-2A: Adamsville; Camden; Riverside; Gibson County; Huntingdon; Jackson Central-Merry; Milan; Peabody

Region 7-3A: Bolivar; Covington; Dyersburg; Liberty Tech; McNairy Central; Ripley; Scotts Hill; Westview

Region 6-4A: Chester County; Hardin County; Lexington; North Side; South Gibson; South Side

BASKETBALL; BASEBALL; SOFTBALL

District 13-1A: Bradford; Clarksburg; Halls; Humboldt; Middleton; West Carroll

District 14-1A: Dresden; Gleason; Greenfield; Lake County; South Fulton; Union City

District 14-2A: Gibson County; Milan; Peabody; Ripley; Westview

District 13-3A: Crockett County; Dyer County; Dyersburg; Obion County; South Gibson

GIRLS SOCCER; BOYS SOCCER

District 12-A: Huntingdon; McKenzie; South Fulton; Union City (boys only); Westview

District 14-A: Gibson County; Liberty Tech (boys only); Madison Academic; Milan; Peabody

District 13-AA: Crockett County; Dyer County; Dyersburg; Obion County; South Gibson

VOLLEYBALL

District 12-A: Clarksburg; Riverside; Humboldt; Huntingdon; Madison Academic; Peabody; West Carroll

District 13-A: Gibson County; Halls; Lake County; Milan; South Fulton; Union City

District 13-AA: Crockett County; Dyer County; Dyersburg; Obion County; South Gibson; Westview

GOLF; TENNIS

District 14-A: Bradford; Bruceton; Clarksburg; Dresden; Gleason; Greenfield; Huntingdon; McKenzie; Obion County; South Fulton; Union City; Westview

District 15-A: Bolton; Covington; Dyersburg; Gibson County; Halls; Lakeland Prep; Liberty Tech; Madison Academic; Milan; Peabody; Ripley; West Carroll

District 14-AA: Chester County; Crockett County; Dyer County; Hardin County; Haywood; Lexington; North Side; South Side; South Gibson

CROSS COUNTRY

Region 7 A-AA: Adamsville; Bolivar; Bradford; Camden; Chester County; Clarksburg; Crockett County; Dresden; Dyer County; Dyersburg; Gibson County; Greenfield; Hardin County; Haywood; Bruceton; Huntingdon; Lexington; Liberty Tech; Madison Academic; McKenzie; Milan; North Side; Obion County; Riverside; Scotts Hill; South Fulton; South Gibson; South Side; Union City; West Carroll; Westview