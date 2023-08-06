SGC’s Cade Allen selected to 2023 15U USA Baseball National Team

On Sunday, it was announced that South Gibson sophomore Cade Allen was one of 20 players selected by USA Baseball for the 15U National Team roster.

Allen was one of 44 players selected to attend a training camp this past week in Cary, N.C. His work during the training camp was deemed a success as he was named to the 20-player roster that will head to the Dominican Republic next month for an international competition with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

“The talent displayed this past week in Cary was impressive, and it made the decision of determining a twenty-man roster extremely difficult for our staff,” said 2023 15U National Team manager Rob Shabansky via press release. “We are excited for the players we have selected, though, to wear the U-S-A letters across their chest, and we are confident that they will represent our country well on the international stage.”

During the training camp, Allen pitched four innings in the opening game of the intrasquad scrimmage — called Stars vs. Stripes — and he allowed no runs on one hit with six strikeouts.

The 2023 roster comprises players from 10 different states. California leads all states with seven players, while Texas and Florida follow with three apiece. Allen was the only player selected from Tennessee.

Team USA will train in Miami, Florida, on September 10-11 before making the trip to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for an international competition with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico from September 13-18. The full schedule will be released at a later date.

2023 15U National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown)

Will Adams; LHP/INF; Hoover, Ala.

Cade Allen; RHP/INF; Humboldt, Tenn.

Wilson Andersen; RHP/INF; Tampa, Fla.

Blake Bowen; OF; Riverside, Calif.

Drew Davis; RHP/INF; Sumrall, Miss.

Trey Ebel; INF; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Grady Emerson; INF; Argyle, Texas

Alex Haro; RHP/INF; Whittier, Calif.

Brady Harris; OF; Saint Augustine, Fla.

Andrew Jimenez; INF/RHP; Wildomar, Calif.

Brody Jindra; INF/RHP; Elkhorn, Neb.

Jorvorskie Lane Jr.; OF/UTIL; Fort Worth, Texas

Tucker Long; RHP/INF; Ottumwa, Iowa

Samir Mohammed; RHP/INF; Trinity, Fla.

Josiah Morris; C/INF; Oakley, Calif.

JC Pacheco; INF/RHP; Wayne, N.J.

Taytum Reeves; C/INF; Menifee, Calif.

Teagan Scott; C/OF; Salem, Ore.

Jack Smejkal; RHP/INF; The Woodlands, Texas

James Tronstein; OF/INF; Los Angeles, Calif.