Humboldt’s Stephon Shivers gets offer from Volunteers

On Saturday evening, Humboldt junior Stephon Shivers announced on X — formerly known as Twitter — that he had received an offer from the University of Tennessee.

Shivers, listed at 6-foot-5, 340-pounds, has been a highly recruited offensive and defensive lineman since his freshman season.

Recently, his offers from the bigger SEC schools have picked up. He announced an offer from Auburn on Aug. 1 and Georgia on July 28.

Previous offers included Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Ole Miss.

Shivers played a key role in the Vikings getting back to the Class 1A state tournament in basketball with his play in the post as he averaged 12.7 points and 11.0 rebounds.

According to 247 Sports Composite, Shivers is a three-star prospect. He is listed as the No. 18 recruit in the state of Tennessee in the class of 2025 and the No. 48 defensive lineman in the class.