Riverside opens season as No. 1 in West Tennessee football rankings

A new season is set to begin this week. Teams have gone through spring workouts, 7-on-7 scrimmages, heat acclimation practices, scrimmages and jamborees to be ready to start the season.

Before it all begins, here is the first West Tennessee high school football ranking, which includes every school outside of Shelby County.

1. Riverside (12-3) – The Panthers reached the Class 2A state championship game last year before losing to Tyner Academy. Up next: Home vs. Collierville.

2. Huntingdon (11-3) – The Mustangs reached the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to Riverside. Up next: At McKenzie.

3. Henry County (11-3) – The Patriots played in the Class 5A semifinals, losing to Page. Up next: At Brighton.

4. Covington (11-3) – The Chargers played in the Class 3A semifinals, falling to East Nashville. Up next: At Munford.

5. Haywood (13-1) – The Tomcats reached the Class 4A semifinals, losing to Pearl-Cohn. Up next: Home vs. PURE Academy.

6. McKenzie (15-0) – The Rebels are the defending Class 1A state champions, beating Clay County 34-14 for the title. Up next: Home vs. Huntingdon.

7. South Gibson (7-5) – The Hornets reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs before losing to Haywood. Up next: At Milan (Thursday).

8. Munford (11-1) – The Cougars were unbeaten heading into the Class 5A second round when they lost to Springfield. Up next: Home vs. Covington.

9. Dyersburg (8-5) – The Trojans reached the Class 3A quarterfinals before losing to Covington. Up next: Home vs. Dyer County.

10. Jackson Christian (10-2) – The Eagles reached the Division II-A state semifinals before losing to Nashville Christian. Home vs. Northpoint Christian.

11. Union City (10-3) – The Golden Tornadoes move down to Class 1A after reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals before losing to Huntingdon. Up next: Home vs. Ensworth.

12. Dresden (9-3) – The Lions reached the Class 1A second round before losing on the road at Fayetteville. Up next: At Westview (Thursday).

13. Milan (9-4) – The Bulldogs move down to Class 2A after reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals last season. Up next: Home vs. South Gibson (Thursday).

14. Westview (9-3) – The Chargers reached the Class 2A second round before losing to Huntingdon. They move up to Class 3A this year. Up next: Home vs. Dresden (Thursday)

15. Hardin County (7-4) – The Tigers reached the Class 4A second round before losing to Pearl-Cohn. Up next: Home vs. Memphis Business.

On the bubble: Crockett County (6-4); Lake County (8-4); USJ (10-2).