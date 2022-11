Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 1

Week 1 of the high school basketball season means Hall of Champions games, here is what happened across the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

South Gibson 65, Peabody 30

Peabody 10 9 9 2 — 30 S. Gibson 17 24 7 17 — 65

Peabody (30) — Luten 8, Cannon 3, Lucas 5, McFields 6, Brooks 2, Agnew 2, Jelks 4.

South Gibson (65) — Ryland Giles 11, Camden Lockett 11, Ashton England 12, Lovorn 2, Clouse 2, Tritt 5, Cianciolo 6, Marcum 2, Cross 3, Baker 5, Crawford 6.

3-pointers: P – Cannon, Lucas, McFields 2; SG – Giles, Tritt, Lockett, Cross. Records: SG 1-0; P 0-1.

Bradford 60, Bruceton 54

Bruceton 16 13 10 15 — 54 Bradford 9 12 21 18 — 60

Bruceton (54) — Preston Hollingsworth 20, Owen Crocker 10, Dean 7, Ta. Crews 6, Thomas 6, Th. Crews 4.

Bradford (60) — Jayden Street 23, Ethan Richardson 11, Cole Cates 10, Sharp 8, Braver 6, Ca. Cates 2.

3-pointers: Bru – Crocker 2, Hollingsworth 4, Dean, Ta. Crews; Bra – Street 2, Sharp, Richardson, Braver. Records: Bra 1-0; Bru 0-1.

Girls

South Gibson 61, Peabody 38

Peabody 4 10 15 9 — 38 S. Gibson 22 14 16 9 — 61

Peabody (38) — Jamya Carter 14, Johnson 7, Luten 2, Mak. Skinner 2, Mo. Skinner 3, Wofford 5, Ross 2, Stewart 3.

South Gibson (61) — Lily Baggett 17, Ellie Thetford 14, Hallie Allen 10, Seals 9, Reed 8, Lewis 3.

3-pointers: P – Mo. Skinner, Carter, Stewart; SG – Lewis, Baggett, Thetford 2, Allen 2. Records: SG 1-0; P 0-1.

Bradford 42, Bruceton 22

Bruceton 4 2 10 6 — 22 Bradford 8 15 14 5 — 42

Bruceton (22) — Hampton 4, Garrison 5, Burton 3, Morgan 3, King 3, Olds 2, Bass 2.

Bradford (42) — Rebecca Wood 22, Saniah Thomas 14, Dunn 4, Wheeler 2.

3-pointers: Bru – Garrison, Burton, Morgan; Bra – Wood 4. Records: Bra 1-0; Bru 0-1.