5 top returners, 5 breakout players for girls basketball in Gibson County

With the 2022-23 high school basketball season beginning next week, here are some players to watch this season.

There are five top returning players and five players primed to have breakout seasons.

Top returners

Hallie Allen (South Gibson, Jr., Guard) – Allen helped the Lady Hornets to the Region 6-3A semifinals last season as she averaged 13.5 points and six rebounds per game.

Lilly Baggett (South Gibson, Sr., Forward) – Baggett helped lead the Lady Hornets to a runner-up finish in District 12-3A as she averaged 10.2 points, four assists and 3.5 steals.

Evyn Cantrell (Gibson County, Sr. Guard) – Cantrell was the Lady Pioneers top perimeter shooter as they reached the Class 2A quarterfinals. She averaged 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Micah Hart (Gibson County, Jr., Guard) – Hart helped the Lady Pioneers to the Class 2A quarterfinals as she averaged 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Kaidence Morton (Milan, Sr., Forward) – Morton was a leader for the Lady Bulldogs last season as she averaged 11 points, eight rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Primed to break out

Jamya Carter (Peabody, Jr., Guard) – Carter stepped into a starting role last season and improved her ball handling as the season progressed. She averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 steals.

Myricle Johnson (Peabody, Jr., Forward) – Johnson played on the 2020-21 team that reached the Class A quartefinals. She did about everything for the Lady Tide last season as she averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and one assist. Expect her to be a more consistent scoring threat.

Skyler Jones (West Carroll, Sr., Forward) – Jones is the lone returning starter for the War Eagles, and she will have to be a leader this season as the younger players learn their new roles as starters.

Ashley Williamson (Milan, Jr., Guard) – Williamson will be called upon to be a ball handler for the Lady Bulldogs this season and get them set up in a half-court offense. She has speed on the wings that will break down a press.

Rebecca Wood (Bradford, Sr., Guard) – With the top six players from the 2021-22 squad now graduated, Wood will be one of the few players for the Lady Red Devils with experience. Wood will have to do some ball handling and shoot the ball well to get the team wins.