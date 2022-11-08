| logout
TSSAA releases new districts, regions for start of 2023-24 school year
TSSAA released the new districts and regions that will go in effect with the 2023-24 school year. Here is what it looks like in West Tennessee:
FOOTBALL
Region 6-1A
Bruceton
Houston County
McEwen
McKenzie
Perry County
West Carroll
Region 7-1A
Dresden
Gleason
Greenfield
Halls
Humboldt
Lake County
South Fulton
Union City
Region 8-1A
Booker T. Washington
Manassas
Middle College
Middleton
Westwood
Region 6-2A
Adamsville
Camden
Gibson County
Huntingdon
JCM
Milan
Peabody
Riverside
Region 7-3A
Bolivar
Covington
Dyersburg
Liberty
McNairy Central
Ripley
Scotts Hill
Westview
Region 6-4A
Chester County
Hardin County
Lexington
North Side
South Gibson
South Side
Region 7-4A
Crockett County
Dyer County
Fayette-Ware
Haywood
Obion County
Division II-A West
Fayette Academy
FACS
Harding Academy
Jackson Christian
Tipton-Rosemark
TCA
Division II-AA West
ECS
Lausanne
Northpoint Christian
St. Benedict
St. George’s
USJ