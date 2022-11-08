TSSAA releases new districts, regions for start of 2023-24 school year

TSSAA released the new districts and regions that will go in effect with the 2023-24 school year. Here is what it looks like in West Tennessee:

FOOTBALL

Region 6-1A

Bruceton

Houston County

McEwen

McKenzie

Perry County

West Carroll

Region 7-1A

Dresden

Gleason

Greenfield

Halls

Humboldt

Lake County

South Fulton

Union City

Region 8-1A

Booker T. Washington

Manassas

Middle College

Middleton

Westwood

Region 6-2A

Adamsville

Camden

Gibson County

Huntingdon

JCM

Milan

Peabody

Riverside

Region 7-3A

Bolivar

Covington

Dyersburg

Liberty

McNairy Central

Ripley

Scotts Hill

Westview

Region 6-4A

Chester County

Hardin County

Lexington

North Side

South Gibson

South Side

Region 7-4A

Crockett County

Dyer County

Fayette-Ware

Haywood

Obion County

Division II-A West

Fayette Academy

FACS

Harding Academy

Jackson Christian

Tipton-Rosemark

TCA

Division II-AA West

ECS

Lausanne

Northpoint Christian

St. Benedict

St. George’s

USJ