 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule for Nov. 14-19

| |

Peabody’s A’Nayah Ross (13) goes up for a layup against Humboldt in a high school girls basketball game on Jan. 18, 2022.

Week 1 of the high school basketball season is here, and quarterfinal matchups in Division I football take place on Friday. Check out the full schedule of games for this week:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Peabody at South Gibson; Bruceton at Bradford

GIRLS BASKETBALL: 5 top returners, 5 breakout stars for girls basketball in Gibson County

BOYS BASKETBALL: 5 top returners, 7 breakout stars for boys basketball in Gibson County

NEW DISTRICTS: TSSAA releases new districts, regions for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Chester County at Gibson County; Henry County at Peabody

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Division I Quarterfinals, Class 1A, Peabody at MASE; Class 4A, Milan at Haywood

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – South Gibson at Ripley; Liberty at West Carroll

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Jackson Christian at Bradford; Lexington at West Carroll

Gleason Hall of Champions, Gibson County vs. TBA, TBA

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged , ,

Leave a Comment