Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule for Nov. 14-19

Week 1 of the high school basketball season is here, and quarterfinal matchups in Division I football take place on Friday. Check out the full schedule of games for this week:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Peabody at South Gibson; Bruceton at Bradford

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Chester County at Gibson County; Henry County at Peabody

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Division I Quarterfinals, Class 1A, Peabody at MASE; Class 4A, Milan at Haywood

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – South Gibson at Ripley; Liberty at West Carroll

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Jackson Christian at Bradford; Lexington at West Carroll

Gleason Hall of Champions, Gibson County vs. TBA, TBA