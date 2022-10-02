West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 7

Peabody fans cheer before the Golden Tide played Halls in Week 7 action on Sept. 30, 2022.
Seven weeks of the 2022 high school football season have been played. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.
BRACKETS: 2022 Gibson County area fall sports postseason brackets
ROUNDUP: Week 7 – South Gibson beats Obion County on the road
Region 6-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|3-0
|7-0
|McEwen
|2-0
|5-1
|Dresden
|3-1
|6-1
|Gleason
|1-1
|3-3
|S. Fulton
|1-2
|3-3
|Perry Co.
|0-3
|1-6
|Bruceton
|0-3
|0-6
Region 7-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Peabody
|3-0
|6-1
|Halls
|2-1
|5-2
|Lake Co.
|2-1
|4-2
|West Carroll
|1-2
|4-3
|Humboldt
|1-2
|2-4
|Greenfield
|0-3
|0-5
Region 6-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Lewis Co.
|3-0
|6-1
|Riverside
|3-0
|6-1
|Adamsville
|2-1
|3-4
|Scotts Hill
|1-2
|4-3
|E. Hickman
|0-3
|2-5
|Hickman Co.
|0-3
|2-5
Region 7-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Huntingdon
|3-0
|6-1
|Westview
|3-0
|5-2
|Union City
|2-1
|6-1
|Camden
|1-2
|3-4
|Gibson Co.
|0-3
|1-6
|Houston Co.
|0-3
|0-7
Region 7-3A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Covington
|3-0
|5-1
|Dyersburg
|2-1
|3-4
|Millington
|2-1
|4-3
|Ripley
|1-2
|3-4
|Bolton
|1-2
|2-5
|Bolivar
|0-3
|1-6
Region 6-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Lexington
|3-0
|4-3
|Hardin Co.
|2-1
|5-2
|Chester Co.
|2-1
|4-3
|McNairy
|1-2
|1-6
|South Side
|1-2
|1-6
|Liberty
|0-3
|0-7
Region 7-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Haywood
|3-0
|6-0
|S. Gibson
|2-1
|5-2
|Obion Co.
|2-1
|4-3
|Crockett Co.
|1-2
|5-2
|Milan
|1-2
|4-3
|North Side
|0-3
|1-6
Division II-A West
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|USJ
|4-0
|6-1
|TCA
|3-0
|3-4
|Jackson Chr.
|2-1
|5-1
|FACS
|1-1
|2-4
|Fayette Aca.
|1-2
|3-4
|Harding Aca.
|0-3
|0-7
|Tipton-Rose,
|0-4
|0-6