 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 7

| |

Peabody fans cheer before the Golden Tide played Halls in Week 7 action on Sept. 30, 2022.

Seven weeks of the 2022 high school football season have been played. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.

BRACKETS: 2022 Gibson County area fall sports postseason brackets

ROUNDUP: Week 7 – South Gibson beats Obion County on the road

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over.
McKenzie 3-0 7-0
McEwen 2-0 5-1
Dresden 3-1 6-1
Gleason 1-1 3-3
S. Fulton 1-2 3-3
Perry Co. 0-3 1-6
Bruceton 0-3 0-6

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over.
Peabody 3-0 6-1
Halls 2-1 5-2
Lake Co. 2-1 4-2
West Carroll 1-2 4-3
Humboldt 1-2 2-4
Greenfield 0-3 0-5

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over.
Lewis Co. 3-0 6-1
Riverside 3-0 6-1
Adamsville 2-1 3-4
Scotts Hill 1-2 4-3
E. Hickman 0-3 2-5
Hickman Co. 0-3 2-5

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over.
Huntingdon 3-0 6-1
Westview 3-0 5-2
Union City 2-1 6-1
Camden 1-2 3-4
Gibson Co. 0-3 1-6
Houston Co. 0-3 0-7

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over.
Covington 3-0 5-1
Dyersburg 2-1 3-4
Millington 2-1 4-3
Ripley 1-2 3-4
Bolton 1-2 2-5
Bolivar 0-3 1-6

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over.
Lexington 3-0 4-3
Hardin Co. 2-1 5-2
Chester Co. 2-1 4-3
McNairy 1-2 1-6
South Side 1-2 1-6
Liberty 0-3 0-7

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over.
Haywood 3-0 6-0
S. Gibson 2-1 5-2
Obion Co. 2-1 4-3
Crockett Co. 1-2 5-2
Milan 1-2 4-3
North Side 0-3 1-6

Division II-A West

Reg. Over.
USJ 4-0 6-1
TCA 3-0 3-4
Jackson Chr. 2-1 5-1
FACS 1-1 2-4
Fayette Aca. 1-2 3-4
Harding Aca. 0-3 0-7
Tipton-Rose, 0-4 0-6

 

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment