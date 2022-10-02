West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 7

Seven weeks of the 2022 high school football season have been played. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. McKenzie 3-0 7-0 McEwen 2-0 5-1 Dresden 3-1 6-1 Gleason 1-1 3-3 S. Fulton 1-2 3-3 Perry Co. 0-3 1-6 Bruceton 0-3 0-6

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. Peabody 3-0 6-1 Halls 2-1 5-2 Lake Co. 2-1 4-2 West Carroll 1-2 4-3 Humboldt 1-2 2-4 Greenfield 0-3 0-5

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Lewis Co. 3-0 6-1 Riverside 3-0 6-1 Adamsville 2-1 3-4 Scotts Hill 1-2 4-3 E. Hickman 0-3 2-5 Hickman Co. 0-3 2-5

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over. Huntingdon 3-0 6-1 Westview 3-0 5-2 Union City 2-1 6-1 Camden 1-2 3-4 Gibson Co. 0-3 1-6 Houston Co. 0-3 0-7

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Covington 3-0 5-1 Dyersburg 2-1 3-4 Millington 2-1 4-3 Ripley 1-2 3-4 Bolton 1-2 2-5 Bolivar 0-3 1-6

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Lexington 3-0 4-3 Hardin Co. 2-1 5-2 Chester Co. 2-1 4-3 McNairy 1-2 1-6 South Side 1-2 1-6 Liberty 0-3 0-7

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. Haywood 3-0 6-0 S. Gibson 2-1 5-2 Obion Co. 2-1 4-3 Crockett Co. 1-2 5-2 Milan 1-2 4-3 North Side 0-3 1-6

Division II-A West