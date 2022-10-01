Week 7 Roundup: South Gibson knocks off Obion County on the road

After opening the Region 7-4A schedule with a loss to Milan, the South Gibson football team was going to have to claw its way back up in the standings.

On Friday of Week 7, the Hornets knocked off Obion County 42-21 on the road to move into a tie for second place.

South Gibson had eight possessions in the game — six ended in touchdowns, one was right before halftime and the other was with the second-string players in the game.

On the second play of the game, Heath Howe went 67 yards for the touchdown. Devin Harris scored from seven yards out, and Austin Friend scored from four yards out for the 21-7 lead at halftime.

Friend led off the scoring in the second half with a three-yard touchdown run. Harris scored from 68 yards out and Jaydon Reed scored from 23 yards out.

Harris rushed for 138 yards, while Howe rushed for 82 yards and Reed rushed for 79 yards.

South Gibson (5-2, 2-1 7-4A) has an open date this week and returns to action on Oct. 14 at Haywood in a region matchup.

Crockett County 17, Milan 14

After falling behind 17-0, the Bulldogs fought back into the game, but they couldn’t score late to take the lead and suffered a second straight Region 7-4A loss.

Milan scored right before half as Andy Westbrooks hit Trey Spinks with a touchdown pass to cut the Cavaliers lead to 17-7 at halftime.

Early in the second half, Mekhi Carr ran for a touchdown, and Crockett County’s lead was 17-14.

Milan had two touchdown runs in the second half called back on penalties, and one of those came in the closing moments of the game. Milan also missed a field goal to allow Crockett County to win.

Milan (4-3, 1-2 7-4A) has this week off with an open date and travels to Obion County on Oct. 14 in a region matchup.

Peabody 43, Halls 0

In a matchup of the two teams tied for first place in Region 7-1A, the Golden Tide managed to pull away starting in the second quarter to take over sole possession of the No. 1 spot.

After a scoreless first quarter, Peabody scored 23 points in the second quarter as Ethan Ray scored from two yards out, Sam Driggers connected with Kylen Wade, a safety and Driggers connecting with William Baskerville put the Golden Tide ahead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Driggers hit Kee for a touchdown pass and Devin Bonds ran the ball in for a touchdown for the 36-0 lead entering the final 12 minutes.

Jaylen Jennings scored the lone touchdown of the fourth quarter to give the Golden Tide a sixth straight victory on the season.

Driggers finished with 197 yard passing on 12-of-14 completions. Wade had three receptions for 5 yards, while Garrett Webber had six catches for 53 yards.

Peabody (6-1, 3-0 7-1A) has this week off before traveling to Humboldt in Week 9 in a region contest.

Humboldt 36, Greenfield 12

With their backs against the wall, the Vikings responded with their first district win of the season.

Humboldt scored 24 points in the first half to pace itself to the win.

Humboldt (2-4, 1-2 7-1A) is the only Gibson County team playing in Week 8 as the Vikings host Jackson Central-Merry.

Huntingdon 50, Gibson County 6

The Mustangs scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and added four more in the second quarter to pick up a third win in Region 7-2A play.

Gibson County scored its lone touchdown in the second half as the game was mercy-ruled.

Gibson County (1-6, 0-3 7-2A) has an open date this week before hosting Houston County on Oct. 14 in a region contest.

Lake County 42, West Carroll 22

While the War Eagles scored three touchdowns, West Carroll suffered a third straight loss on the season heading into an open date.

Lake County reached the end zone six times to move back within one game of Peabody, who leads Region 7-1A.

West Carroll (4-3, 2-1 7-1A) has this week off before returning to action on Oct. 14 at Greenfield in a region contest.