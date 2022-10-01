 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school fall sports postseason schedule

South Gibson’s Ella Piercey (9) kicks the ball up the field against South Side during a high school girls soccer match at South Gibson on Sept. 29, 2022.

Here are the tournament brackets for girls soccer and volleyball teams in the Gibson County area for the 2022 fall sports postseason:

VOLLEYBALL

District 13-A Tournament

Monday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 8 Lake County at No. 1 Halls, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 South Fulton at No. 4 Peabody, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 West Carroll at No. 2 Gibson County, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Westview at No. 6 Union City, 6 p.m.

at Westview

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Championship, 6 p.m.

District 14-AA Tournament

Monday, Oct. 3

at Dyer County

Game 1: No. 1 Dyer County vs. No. 8 Liberty, 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 4 South Gibson vs. No. 5 Dyersburg, 6:30 p.m.

at Crockett County

Game 3: No. 2 Crockett County vs. No. 7 North Side, 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Milan vs. No. 6 Obion County, 6:30 p.m.

at Dyer County

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Championship, 6 p.m.

