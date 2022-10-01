Gibson County area high school fall sports postseason schedule
Here are the tournament brackets for girls soccer and volleyball teams in the Gibson County area for the 2022 fall sports postseason:
VOLLEYBALL
District 13-A Tournament
Monday, Oct. 3
Game 1: No. 8 Lake County at No. 1 Halls, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 South Fulton at No. 4 Peabody, 6 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 West Carroll at No. 2 Gibson County, 6 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Westview at No. 6 Union City, 6 p.m.
at Westview
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Championship, 6 p.m.
District 14-AA Tournament
Monday, Oct. 3
at Dyer County
Game 1: No. 1 Dyer County vs. No. 8 Liberty, 5 p.m.
Game 2: No. 4 South Gibson vs. No. 5 Dyersburg, 6:30 p.m.
at Crockett County
Game 3: No. 2 Crockett County vs. No. 7 North Side, 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Milan vs. No. 6 Obion County, 6:30 p.m.
at Dyer County
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Championship, 6 p.m.