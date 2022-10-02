Peabody, Westview enters West Tennessee football rankings after Week 7

Week 7 was the week that West Tennessee fans had been waiting for. There were No. 1 seeds in region standings determined, and there were a few upsets to cause some movement in the rankings.

Peabody and Westview had wins and moved into the rankings this week.

BRACKETS: 2022 Gibson County area fall sports postseason brackets

ROUNDUP: Week 7 – South Gibson beats Obion County on the road

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (6-0) – Result: Beat North Side 47-0. Up next: Home vs. Lake County (Thurs.). Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (7-0) – Result: Beat Dresden 40-7. Up next: Home vs. Gleason. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (5-1) – Result: Beat Dyersburg 34-0. Up next: At Bolivar. Last week: No. 4.

4. USJ (6-1) – Result: Beat Fayette Academy 54-7. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 5.

5. Huntingdon (6-1) – Result: Beat Gibson County 50-6. Up next: Home vs. Westview. Last week: No. 7.

6. Henry County (5-2) – Result: Beat Springfield 29-28 (OT). Up next: Home vs. Paducah-Tilghman. Last week: No. 8.

7. Riverside (6-1) – Result: Beat East Hickman 49-13. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 9.

8. Peabody (6-1) – Result: Beat Halls 43-0. Up next: Open date. Last week: Not ranked.

9. Westview (5-2) – Result: Beat Union City 47-0. Up next: At Huntingdon. Last week: Not ranked.

10. Union City (6-1) – Result: Lost to Westview 47-0. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 3.

11. Jackson Christian (5-1) – Result: Beat Tipton-Rosemark 55-7. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 11.

12. Dresden (6-1) – Result: Lost to McKenzie 40-7. Up nxt: Home vs. McEwen. Last week: No. 10.

Dropped out: Hardin County (5-2); Milan (4-3).

On the bubble: Crockett County (5-2); Lake County (4-2); South Gibson (5-2).