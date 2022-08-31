Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 3
Six wins by the six Gibson County area teams on Friday night was big for the county. Now we get back to those inner-county rivalries in Week 3.
There is no bigger game in West Tennessee than South Gibson hosting Milan.
After Week 2, Michael Odom now has a four-game lead by picking Humboldt over Bruceton and Lake County over Obion County. He went 13-2, while Parkins went 11-4.
Overall, Odom is now 25-5 (.833 winning percentage), while Parkins is 21-9 (.700).
So here is what is happening in Week 3 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:
Milan (2-0) at South Gibson (2-0)
This is a rivalry game that could go either way. Both teams blew out Memphis teams in Week 2 and are unbeaten on the season. Milan will have the speed advantage, but South Gibson will be a little more physical.
Vic’s Pick: Milan 34, South Gibson 27
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 28, Milan 27
Lake County (1-1) at Peabody (1-1)
It is hard to say that the Region 7-1A champion will be decided in Week 3, but these two are expected to be the top two teams in the region and they play in Week 3.
Vic’s Pick: Peabody 35, Lake County 12
Odom’s Pick: Peabody 32, Lake County 24
Humboldt (1-1) at West Carroll (2-0)
Humboldt’s defense shutout Bruceton in Week 2, but the War Eagles have scored 83 points in the first two weeks.
Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 24, Humboldt 18
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 24, Humboldt 18
Westview (0-2) at Gibson County (1-1)
The defending Class 2A state champions are looking for their first win of the season. Gibson County picked up its first win, something that didn’t happen last year until Week 9.
Vic’s Pick: Westview 28, Gibson County 7
Odom’s Pick: Westview 21, Gibson County 18
Best of the Rest
Crockett County at Haywood
Vic’s Pick: Haywood
Odom’s Pick: Haywood
Hardin County at South Side
Vic’s Pick: Hardin County
Odom’s Pick: Hardin County
North Side at Obion County
Vic’s Pick: North Side
Odom’s Pick: Obion County
Jackson Christian at Columbia Academy
Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian
Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian
Scotts Hill at Adamsville
Vic’s Pick: Adamsville
Odom’s Pick: Adamsville
Huntingdon at Camden
Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Perry County at Dresden
Vic’s Pick: Dresden
Odom’s Pick: Dresden
McNairy Central at Chester County
Vic’s Pick: McNairy Central
Odom’s Pick: Chester County
Gleason at Bruceton
Vic’s Pick: Gleason
Odom’s Pick: Gleason
Hickman County at Riverside
Vic’s Pick: Riverside
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Liberty at Lexington
Vic’s Pick: Lexington
Odom’s Pick: Lexington