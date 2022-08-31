Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 3

Six wins by the six Gibson County area teams on Friday night was big for the county. Now we get back to those inner-county rivalries in Week 3.

There is no bigger game in West Tennessee than South Gibson hosting Milan.

After Week 2, Michael Odom now has a four-game lead by picking Humboldt over Bruceton and Lake County over Obion County. He went 13-2, while Parkins went 11-4.

Overall, Odom is now 25-5 (.833 winning percentage), while Parkins is 21-9 (.700).

So here is what is happening in Week 3 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:

Milan (2-0) at South Gibson (2-0)

This is a rivalry game that could go either way. Both teams blew out Memphis teams in Week 2 and are unbeaten on the season. Milan will have the speed advantage, but South Gibson will be a little more physical.

Vic’s Pick: Milan 34, South Gibson 27

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 28, Milan 27

Lake County (1-1) at Peabody (1-1)

It is hard to say that the Region 7-1A champion will be decided in Week 3, but these two are expected to be the top two teams in the region and they play in Week 3.

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 35, Lake County 12

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 32, Lake County 24

Humboldt (1-1) at West Carroll (2-0)

Humboldt’s defense shutout Bruceton in Week 2, but the War Eagles have scored 83 points in the first two weeks.

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 24, Humboldt 18

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 24, Humboldt 18

Westview (0-2) at Gibson County (1-1)

The defending Class 2A state champions are looking for their first win of the season. Gibson County picked up its first win, something that didn’t happen last year until Week 9.

Vic’s Pick: Westview 28, Gibson County 7

Odom’s Pick: Westview 21, Gibson County 18

Best of the Rest

Crockett County at Haywood

Vic’s Pick: Haywood

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Hardin County at South Side

Vic’s Pick: Hardin County

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

North Side at Obion County

Vic’s Pick: North Side

Odom’s Pick: Obion County

Jackson Christian at Columbia Academy

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Scotts Hill at Adamsville

Vic’s Pick: Adamsville

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville

Huntingdon at Camden

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Perry County at Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

McNairy Central at Chester County

Vic’s Pick: McNairy Central

Odom’s Pick: Chester County

Gleason at Bruceton

Vic’s Pick: Gleason

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Hickman County at Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Liberty at Lexington

Vic’s Pick: Lexington

Odom’s Pick: Lexington