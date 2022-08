Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule for Aug. 29-Sept. 3

Check out the Week 3 schedule for the county:

MONDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Gibson County at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Bradford vs. Greenfield at Persimmon Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Milan vs. USJ at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Dyersburg, Covington, South Gibson at The Farms, 4 p.m.; Gibson County at South Fulton, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Dyer County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Milan at Lexington, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Halls, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Peabody, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

South Gibson in Lexington Meet at City Soccer Complex, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Augustine at Peabody, 5:30 p.m.; Madison at Milan, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Milan, McKenzie, Gibson County at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Union City vs. Peabody at Poplar Meadows, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Humboldt at Middleton (DH), 5 p.m.; South Gibson at Milan, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at South Fulton, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Halls, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Golf

Milan vs. Peabody at The Pines, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Huntingdon at Peabody, 5:30 p.m.; Milan at Dyer County, 5:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Henry County, 6 p.m.; McKenzie at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

South Gibson, TCA, Jackson Christian, Union City at Humboldt Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Halls, Gibson County, Peabody at Dyersburg City Course, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Milan at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Union City at Peabody, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Milan at South Gibson; Humboldt at West Carroll; Westview at Gibson County; Lake County at Peabody