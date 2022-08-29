 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 2

Peabody fans watch as the Golden Tide played Westview at Hardy Graham Stadium in Week 2.

We are two weeks into the 2022 high school football season, so here are the updated region standings:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over.
Dresden 0-0 2-0
McEwen 0-0 2-0
McKenzie 0-0 2-0
S. Fulton 0-0 1-0
Gleason 0-0 1-1
Perry Co. 0-0 1-1
Bruceton 0-0 0-2

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over.
West Carroll 0-0 2-0
Halls 0-0 1-1
Humboldt 0-0 1-1
Lake Co. 0-0 1-1
Peabody 0-0 1-1
Greenfield 0-0 0-1

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over.
Riverside 0-0 2-0
Adamsville 0-0 1-1
Hickman Co. 0-0 1-1
Lewis Co. 0-0 1-1
Scotts Hill 0-0 1-1
E. Hickman 0-0 0-2

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over.
Union City 0-0 2-0
Camden 0-0 1-1
Gibson Co. 0-0 1-1
Huntingdon 0-0 1-1
Houston Co. 0-0 0-2
Westview 0-0 0-2

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over.
Bolivar 0-0 1-1
Covington 0-0 1-1
Dyersburg 0-0 1-1
Millington 0-0 1-1
Ripley 0-0 1-1
Bolton 0-0 0-2

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over.
Hardin Co. 0-0 2-0
Chester Co. 0-0 1-1
Lexington 0-0 0-2
Liberty 0-0 0-2
McNairy 0-0 0-2
South Side 0-0 0-2

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 2-0
Milan 0-0 2-0
S. Gibson 0-0 2-0
Haywood 0-0 1-0
Obion Co. 0-0 1-1
North Side 0-0 0-2

Division II-A West

Reg. Over.
Jackson Chr. 0-0 2-0
Fayette Aca. 0-0 2-0
FACS 0-0 1-1
USJ 0-0 1-1
Harding Aca. 0-0 0-2
Tipton-Rose, 0-0 0-2
TCA 0-0 0-2

 

