West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 2

We are two weeks into the 2022 high school football season, so here are the updated region standings:

RANKINGS: Hardin County jumps to No. 3 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 2

SCHEDULE: Week 3 Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule

ROUNDUP: Week 2 Football – Peabody beats defending 2A state champion

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. Dresden 0-0 2-0 McEwen 0-0 2-0 McKenzie 0-0 2-0 S. Fulton 0-0 1-0 Gleason 0-0 1-1 Perry Co. 0-0 1-1 Bruceton 0-0 0-2

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. West Carroll 0-0 2-0 Halls 0-0 1-1 Humboldt 0-0 1-1 Lake Co. 0-0 1-1 Peabody 0-0 1-1 Greenfield 0-0 0-1

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Riverside 0-0 2-0 Adamsville 0-0 1-1 Hickman Co. 0-0 1-1 Lewis Co. 0-0 1-1 Scotts Hill 0-0 1-1 E. Hickman 0-0 0-2

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over. Union City 0-0 2-0 Camden 0-0 1-1 Gibson Co. 0-0 1-1 Huntingdon 0-0 1-1 Houston Co. 0-0 0-2 Westview 0-0 0-2

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Bolivar 0-0 1-1 Covington 0-0 1-1 Dyersburg 0-0 1-1 Millington 0-0 1-1 Ripley 0-0 1-1 Bolton 0-0 0-2

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Hardin Co. 0-0 2-0 Chester Co. 0-0 1-1 Lexington 0-0 0-2 Liberty 0-0 0-2 McNairy 0-0 0-2 South Side 0-0 0-2

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 2-0 Milan 0-0 2-0 S. Gibson 0-0 2-0 Haywood 0-0 1-0 Obion Co. 0-0 1-1 North Side 0-0 0-2

Division II-A West