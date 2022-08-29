Hardin County up to No. 3 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 2

Not as many upsets in Week 2, but there was a big battle between two teams in the rankings as Union City beat USJ. So there has been some shakeup with no new teams.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (1-0) – Result: Beat Oakhaven 58-6. Up next: Home vs. Crockett County. Last week: No. 1..

2. McKenzie (2-0) – Result: Beat Chester County 49-28.. Up next: Home vs. South Fulton. Last week: No. 2.

3. Hardin County (2-0) – Result: Beat Adamsville 44-0. Up next: At South Side. Last week: No. 5.

4. South Gibson (2-0) – Result: Beat Westwood 41-0. Up next: Home vs. Milan. Last week: No. 6.

5. Henry County (1-1) – Result: Lost to Beech 26-21. Up next: At Kenwood. Last week: No. 4.

6. Riverside (2-0) – Result: Beat Lexington 40-13. Up next: Home vs. Hickman County. Last week: No. 7.

7. Union City (2-0) – Result: Beat USJ 19-7. Up next: At Houston County. Last week: No. 12.

8. Covington (1-1) – Result: Beat North Side 41-0. Up next: Home vs. Millington. Last week: No. 8.

9. USJ (1-1) – Result: Lost to Union City 19-7. Up next: Home vs. Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 3.

10. Jackson Christian (2-0) – Result: Beat St. George’s 35-26. Up next: At Columbia Academy. Last week: No. 9.

11. Huntingdon (1-1) – Result: Beat South Side 41-13. Up next: At Camden (Thurs.). Last week: No. 11.

12. Milan (2-0) – Result: Beat Manassas 61-0. Up next: At South Gibson. Last week: No. 12.

On the bubble: Crockett County (2-0); Dresden (2-0); Peabody (1-1).