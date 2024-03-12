Crystal Hope Morrison

Funeral services for Mrs. Crystal Morrison, 32, were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Coleman officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Morrison passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was well known for her business, Crystal’s Creations, where she made custom products for people. Mrs. Morrison had a kind and loving spirit and an infectious smile. Crystal is going to be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Mrs. Morrison was preceded in death by her parents, Keith Doyle and Amy (Dowdy) Doyle; grandmother, Jean Doyle; and biological mother, Brenda Sample.

She is survived by her husband, Parker Morrison; siblings, Kyle Doyle and wife Xochitl, and Tara Petty and husband Trey; nieces and nephews, BreAnna Willis, Brennen Willis, Jace Petty, Addyson Doyle, Adarius Washington, Charlye Roe, Maggie Roe, Bryce Bufford, Aubrey Bufford and Arya Bufford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gibson County Animal Shelter, 1235 Manufacturers Row, Trenton, TN 38382.