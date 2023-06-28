Milan Fire Chief gives advice on outdoor safety during excessive heat

By Caleb Revill

With this weekend’s forecast showing excessive heat waves, the Mirror-Exchange reached out to Fire Chief Steven Dillard for advice on staying healthy amid the dangerous weather conditions.

Dillard said that he expects severe heat to start impacting folks in Gibson County starting Thursday, June 29 or Friday, June 30. The fire chief said those working outdoors should try and be done early in the morning. If you have to be out, wear loose, light colored clothing from noon until 4 p.m.

Drinking plenty of water and taking breaks is also a good idea. Dillard said that water is most important, and he recommends drinking two waters for every one sports drink.

“If you know that you’re going to be outside tomorrow, start getting hydrated this evening,” Dillard said. “It takes a while for your body to process that water, so hydrate beforehand and continually do so on a scale from four to six ounces at a time.”

Emergency health conditions to look out for during hot weather include heat exhaustion and heat strokes. Dillard said that heat exhaustion can occur when experiencing cramps, nausea or headaches. He said that if you stop sweating, that’s a sign you’re having a heat stroke. Those experiencing a heat stroke should get emergency assistance immediately.

Dillard also stressed to check on the elderly and bring animals indoors during the high temperatures. For strictly-outdoor animals, Dillard recommends making sure they have a shaded area they can go to and changing out their water with fresh water a couple of times per day.

The downtown Milan FEMA Building will be open for folks who need to cool off indoors. The Milan Fire Department has also stocked up on selene, catheters and IV tubing to prepare for the amount of emergency calls they may get this weekend. While first responders are prepared, Dillard recommends against taking chances outdoors this weekend.

“If you don’t have to be out in it, please don’t,” Dillard said.