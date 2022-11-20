Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule for Nov. 21-26

Week 2 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule along with all the games of the Gibson County Thanksgiving Classic:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Madison at Milan; South Gibson at Chester County; Peabody at Dresden; West Carroll at North Side; Humboldt at Gibson County (boys only)

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Gibson County at Greenfield; South Gibson at Obion County; Sacred Heart at Humboldt

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

4 p.m. – Bradford at Milan

Gibson County Point Guard Classic, TCA vs. Covington (G), 5:30 p.m.; South Side vs. Gibson County (G), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Point Guard Classic, Covington vs. Greenfield (G), 1:45 p.m.; South Side vs. TCA (G), 3:15 p.m.; Gibson County Junior High vs. TCA (G), 4:45 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Collierville (G), 6 p.m.