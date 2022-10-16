West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 9

Nine weeks of the 2022 high school football season have been played. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: Breaking down the playoff scenarios for Gibson County area teams

RANKINGS: Haywood still No. 1 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 9

BASKETBALL ENROLLMENTS: Breaking down the new enrollment numbers in basketball, baseball, softball for West TN

FOOTBALL ENROLLMENTS: Breaking down the new enrollment numbers in football for West TN

BRACKETS: 2022 Gibson County area fall sports postseason brackets

REGION 6-1A

Reg. Over. McKenzie 4-0 8-0 Dresden 4-1 7-1 McEwen 2-2 5-3 S. Fulton 2-2 4-3 Gleason 2-2 4-4 Bruceton 1-3 1-7 Perry Co. 0-4 1-7

REGION 7-1A

Reg. Over. Peabody 4-0 7-1 Lake Co. 3-1 5-3 Halls 2-2 5-3 West Carroll 2-2 5-3 Humboldt 1-3 3-5 Greenfield 0-4 1-6

REGION 6-2A

Reg. Over. Lewis Co. 4-0 7-1 Riverside 4-0 7-1 Adamsville 2-2 4-5 Scotts Hill 1-3 4-4 E. Hickman 1-3 3-5 Hickman Co. 0-4 2-6

REGION 7-2A

Reg. Over. Westview 4-0 6-2 Union City 3-1 7-1 Huntingdon 3-1 6-2 Camden 1-3 3-6 Gibson Co. 1-3 2-6 Houston Co. 0-4 0-9

REGION 7-3A

Reg. Over. Covington 4-0 7-1 Dyersburg 3-1 5-4 Millington 2-2 4-4 Ripley 2-2 4-4 Bolton 1-3 2-6 Bolivar 0-4 1-7

REGION 6-4A

Reg. Over. Lexington 4-0 5-3 Hardin Co. 3-1 6-2 Chester Co. 2-2 4-4 South Side 2-2 2-6 McNairy 1-3 1-8 Liberty 0-4 0-8

REGION 7-4A

Reg. Over. Haywood 4-0 8-0 Crockett Co. 2-2 6-2 Milan 2-2 5-3 S. Gibson 2-2 5-3 Obion Co. 2-2 4-4 North Side 0-4 1-7

DIVISION II-A WEST