West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 9

Peabody’s William Baskerville (20) leads the Golden Tide onto the field before playing Humboldt during a Region 7-1A high school football game at Humboldt on Oct. 14, 2022.

Nine weeks of the 2022 high school football season have been played. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.

REGION 6-1A

Reg. Over.
McKenzie 4-0 8-0
Dresden 4-1 7-1
McEwen 2-2 5-3
S. Fulton 2-2 4-3
Gleason 2-2 4-4
Bruceton 1-3 1-7
Perry Co. 0-4 1-7

REGION 7-1A

Reg. Over.
Peabody 4-0 7-1
Lake Co. 3-1 5-3
Halls 2-2 5-3
West Carroll 2-2 5-3
Humboldt 1-3 3-5
Greenfield 0-4 1-6

REGION 6-2A

Reg. Over.
Lewis Co. 4-0 7-1
Riverside 4-0 7-1
Adamsville 2-2 4-5
Scotts Hill 1-3 4-4
E. Hickman 1-3 3-5
Hickman Co. 0-4 2-6

REGION 7-2A

Reg. Over.
Westview 4-0 6-2
Union City 3-1 7-1
Huntingdon 3-1 6-2
Camden 1-3 3-6
Gibson Co. 1-3 2-6
Houston Co. 0-4 0-9

REGION 7-3A

Reg. Over.
Covington 4-0 7-1
Dyersburg 3-1 5-4
Millington 2-2 4-4
Ripley 2-2 4-4
Bolton 1-3 2-6
Bolivar 0-4 1-7

REGION 6-4A

Reg. Over.
Lexington 4-0 5-3
Hardin Co. 3-1 6-2
Chester Co. 2-2 4-4
South Side 2-2 2-6
McNairy 1-3 1-8
Liberty 0-4 0-8

REGION 7-4A

Reg. Over.
Haywood 4-0 8-0
Crockett Co. 2-2 6-2
Milan 2-2 5-3
S. Gibson 2-2 5-3
Obion Co. 2-2 4-4
North Side 0-4 1-7

DIVISION II-A WEST

Reg. Over.
USJ 5-0 7-1
Jackson Chr. 3-1 6-1
TCA 3-1 3-5
Fayette Aca. 2-2 4-4
FACS 1-3 2-6
Tipton-Rose, 1-4 1-6
Harding Aca. 0-4 0-8

 

