West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 9
Nine weeks of the 2022 high school football season have been played. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.
REGION 6-1A
|Reg.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|4-0
|8-0
|Dresden
|4-1
|7-1
|McEwen
|2-2
|5-3
|S. Fulton
|2-2
|4-3
|Gleason
|2-2
|4-4
|Bruceton
|1-3
|1-7
|Perry Co.
|0-4
|1-7
REGION 7-1A
|Reg.
|Over.
|Peabody
|4-0
|7-1
|Lake Co.
|3-1
|5-3
|Halls
|2-2
|5-3
|West Carroll
|2-2
|5-3
|Humboldt
|1-3
|3-5
|Greenfield
|0-4
|1-6
REGION 6-2A
|Reg.
|Over.
|Lewis Co.
|4-0
|7-1
|Riverside
|4-0
|7-1
|Adamsville
|2-2
|4-5
|Scotts Hill
|1-3
|4-4
|E. Hickman
|1-3
|3-5
|Hickman Co.
|0-4
|2-6
REGION 7-2A
|Reg.
|Over.
|Westview
|4-0
|6-2
|Union City
|3-1
|7-1
|Huntingdon
|3-1
|6-2
|Camden
|1-3
|3-6
|Gibson Co.
|1-3
|2-6
|Houston Co.
|0-4
|0-9
REGION 7-3A
|Reg.
|Over.
|Covington
|4-0
|7-1
|Dyersburg
|3-1
|5-4
|Millington
|2-2
|4-4
|Ripley
|2-2
|4-4
|Bolton
|1-3
|2-6
|Bolivar
|0-4
|1-7
REGION 6-4A
|Reg.
|Over.
|Lexington
|4-0
|5-3
|Hardin Co.
|3-1
|6-2
|Chester Co.
|2-2
|4-4
|South Side
|2-2
|2-6
|McNairy
|1-3
|1-8
|Liberty
|0-4
|0-8
REGION 7-4A
|Reg.
|Over.
|Haywood
|4-0
|8-0
|Crockett Co.
|2-2
|6-2
|Milan
|2-2
|5-3
|S. Gibson
|2-2
|5-3
|Obion Co.
|2-2
|4-4
|North Side
|0-4
|1-7
DIVISION II-A WEST
|Reg.
|Over.
|USJ
|5-0
|7-1
|Jackson Chr.
|3-1
|6-1
|TCA
|3-1
|3-5
|Fayette Aca.
|2-2
|4-4
|FACS
|1-3
|2-6
|Tipton-Rose,
|1-4
|1-6
|Harding Aca.
|0-4
|0-8