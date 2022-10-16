Haywood still No. 1 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 9

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, teams have started to clinch region championships. Peabody has clinched 7-1A, Westview has clinched 7-2A, Covington has clinched 7-3A, Lexington has clinched 6-4A, Haywood has clinched 7-4A and University School of Jackson has clinched Division II-A West.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (8-0) – Result: South Gibson 49-17. Up next: at Covington. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (8-0) – Result: Open date.. Up next: Home vs. Bruceton. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (7-1) – Result: Beat Dyer County 49-18. Up next: Home vs. Haywood. Last week: No. 3.

4. USJ (7-1) – Result: Beat TCA 48-14. Up next: At St. George’s. Last week: No. 4.

5. Henry County (6-2) – Result: Open date. Up next: Home vs. Clarksville Northeast. Last week: No. 5.

6. Westview (6-2) – Result: Open date. Up next: At Ripley. Last week: No. 6.

7. Peabody (7-1) – Result: Beat Humboldt 40-6. Up next: Home vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 7.

8. Huntingdon (6-2) – Result: Open date. Up next: At Peabody. Last week: No. 8.

9. Riverside (7-1) – Result: Beat Adamsville 47-21. Up next: Home vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 9.

10. Union City (7-1) – Result: Beat Camden 55-14. Up next: at Liberty. Last week: No. 10.

11. Jackson Christian (6-1) – Result: Beat FACS 49-3. Up next: At TCA. Last week: No. 11.

12. Dresden (7-1) – Result: Open date. Up next: Home vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 12.

On the bubble: Crockett County (6-2); Hardin County (6-2); Lake County (5-3); Lexington (5-3).