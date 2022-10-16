Breaking down the 2022 high school football playoff scenarios for Week 10

Two weeks are all that remains for the 2022 high school football regular season. Week 10 is dominated by non-region games before Week 11 will finalize the region standings.

So let’s look at the three regions involving Gibson County area teams heading into the final two weeks, and next week we will look at the opposite region for the first round of the postseason.

STANDINGS: Updated West Tennessee region football standings after Week 9

RANKINGS: Haywood still No. 1 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 9

BASKETBALL ENROLLMENTS: Breaking down the new enrollment numbers in basketball, baseball, softball for West TN

FOOTBALL ENROLLMENTS: Breaking down the new enrollment numbers in football for West TN

BRACKETS: 2022 Gibson County area fall sports postseason brackets

Region 7-1A

Peabody is the No. 1 seed.

Lake County is the No. 2 seed.

If Halls beats Humboldt, Halls is No. 3 seed, and West Carroll is No. 4.

If Humboldt beats Halls and West Carroll beats Peabody, West Carroll is No. 3 and Humboldt is No. 4.

If Humboldt beats Halls and Peabody beats West Carroll, it would be a three-way tie for third place with Halls, Humboldt and West Carroll. The No. 2 tiebreaker – after head-to-head – is total number of wins. With Week 11 factored in but not Week 10, Halls and West Carroll would be 5-4 and Humboldt 4-5. So unless Humboldt beats Riverside in Week 10, Halls is No. 3 and West Carroll is No. 4.

Region 7-2A

Westview is the No. 1 seed.

The winner of Huntingdon-Union City is No. 2, and the loser is No. 3.

The winner of Camden-Gibson County is No. 4.

Region 7-4A

Haywood is the No. 1 seed.

If Haywood beats Obion County, South Gibson beats Crockett County and Milan beats North Side, Milan is No. 2, South Gibson is No. 3 and Obion County is No. 4.

If Haywood beats Obion County, Crockett County beats South Gibson and Milan beats North Side, Crockett County is No. 2, Milan is No. 3 and South Gibson is No. 4.

If Haywood beats Obion County, South Gibson beats Crockett County and North Side beats Milan, South Gibson is No. 2. There is a three-way tie for No. 3 between Crockett County, Milan and Obion County. The No. 2 tiebreaker is total number of wins, and with Week 11 included but not Week 10, Crockett County has six wins, Milan with five wins and Obion County four wins, so Week 10’s results would play a role.

If Haywood beats Obion County, Crockett County beats South Gibson and North Side beats Milan, Crockett County is No. 2, Milan is No. 3 and South Gibson is No. 4.

If Obion County beats Haywood, South Gibson beats Crockett County and Milan beats North Side, Milan is No. 2, South Gibson is No. 3 and Obion County is No. 4.

If Obion County beats Haywood, Crockett County beats South Gibson and Milan beats North Side, there is a three-way tie for second with Crockett County, Milan and Obion County. The No. 2 tiebreaker is total number of wins, and with Week 11 included but not Week 10, Crockett County has seven wins, Milan has six wins and Obion County has five wins, so Week 10’s results will play a role.

If Obion County beats Haywood, South Gibson beats Crockett County and North Side beats Milan, South Gibson is No. 2, Obion County is No. 3 and Crockett County is No. 4.

If Obion County beats Haywood, Crockett County beats South Gibson and North Side beats Milan, Obion County is No. 2, Crockett County is No. 3 and Milan is No. 4.