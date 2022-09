Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule for Sept. 19-24

Check out the Week 6 schedule for the county. Golf postseason begins this week, and two more weeks is all that remains in the volleyball regular season.

MONDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Gibson County at South Fulton, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

District 14-A Tournament at The Farms, 8 a.m.

High School Volleyball

Westview at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Milan at North Side, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at South Fulton, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Gibson County, South Gibson in Crockett County Meet, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

South Gibson at Madison, 5 p.m.; Milan at McKenzie, 5 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Lexington/Madison at Milan (trimatch), 5 p.m.; Humboldt at Fulton City (Ky.), 5 p.m.; South Gibson at North Side, 6 p.m.; Augustine at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Peabody at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – McKenzie at West Carroll

High School Girls Soccer

Milan at Obion County, 5:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyer County, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

South Gibson at Liberty, 5 p.m.; Dyersburg at Milan, 6 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Union City, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Huntingdon at Milan; Henry County at South Gibson; Peabody at Dyersburg; Lake County at Gibson County; Lausanne at Humboldt

High School Volleyball

Scotts Hill at Humboldt, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Volleyball

Milan, Peabody, South Gibson in Crockett County Invitational, TBA