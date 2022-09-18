Covington up to No. 4 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 5

Only one top 12 team following Week 4 suffered a loss, and that was to another ranked team, as Haywood beat Milan.

But there were lots of blowouts across the area, so there was little movement.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (4-0) – Result: Beat Milan 55-14. Up next: At Melrose. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (5-0) – Result: Beat Perry County 56-0. Up next: At West Carroll (Thurs.). Last week: No. 2.

3. Union City (5-0) – Result: Beat Gibson County 55-18. Up next: Home vs. Ripley. Last week: No. 3.

4. Covington (4-1) – Result: Beat Ripley 42-7. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 5.

5. USJ (4-1) – Result: Beat FACS 46-0. Up next: Home vs. Jackson Christian (Thurs.) Last week: No. 6.

6. Hardin County (4-1) – Result: Beat Chester County 47-3. Up next: Home vs. McNairy Central (Thurs.). Last week: No. 7.

7. Jackson Christian (4-0) – Result: Beat Harding Academy 63-0. Up next: At USJ (Thurs.). Last week: No. 8.

8. Milan (4-1) – Result: Lost to Haywood 55-14. Up next: Home vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 4.

9. South Gibson (4-1) – Result: Beat Kirby 42-6. Up next: Home vs. Henry County. Last week: No. 9.

10. Huntingdon (4-1) – Result: Beat Houston County 61-26. Up next: At Milan. Last week: No. 10.

11. Henry County (3-2) – Result: Beat Northwest 49-7. Up next: At South Gibson. Last week: No. 11.

12. Riverside (4-1) – Result: Beat Scotts Hill 36-7. Up next: Home vs. Camden. Last week: No. 12.

On the bubble: Dresden (5-0); Peabody (4-1); Westview (3-2).