Covington up to No. 4 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 5
Only one top 12 team following Week 4 suffered a loss, and that was to another ranked team, as Haywood beat Milan.
But there were lots of blowouts across the area, so there was little movement.
SCHEDULE: Gibson County area schedule for Week 6 of fall season
ROUNDUP: Week 5 Roundup: Peabody, SGC earn easy region wins
Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:
1. Haywood (4-0) – Result: Beat Milan 55-14. Up next: At Melrose. Last week: No. 1.
2. McKenzie (5-0) – Result: Beat Perry County 56-0. Up next: At West Carroll (Thurs.). Last week: No. 2.
3. Union City (5-0) – Result: Beat Gibson County 55-18. Up next: Home vs. Ripley. Last week: No. 3.
4. Covington (4-1) – Result: Beat Ripley 42-7. Up next: Open date. Last week: No. 5.
5. USJ (4-1) – Result: Beat FACS 46-0. Up next: Home vs. Jackson Christian (Thurs.) Last week: No. 6.
6. Hardin County (4-1) – Result: Beat Chester County 47-3. Up next: Home vs. McNairy Central (Thurs.). Last week: No. 7.
7. Jackson Christian (4-0) – Result: Beat Harding Academy 63-0. Up next: At USJ (Thurs.). Last week: No. 8.
8. Milan (4-1) – Result: Lost to Haywood 55-14. Up next: Home vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 4.
9. South Gibson (4-1) – Result: Beat Kirby 42-6. Up next: Home vs. Henry County. Last week: No. 9.
10. Huntingdon (4-1) – Result: Beat Houston County 61-26. Up next: At Milan. Last week: No. 10.
11. Henry County (3-2) – Result: Beat Northwest 49-7. Up next: At South Gibson. Last week: No. 11.
12. Riverside (4-1) – Result: Beat Scotts Hill 36-7. Up next: Home vs. Camden. Last week: No. 12.
On the bubble: Dresden (5-0); Peabody (4-1); Westview (3-2).