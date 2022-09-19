West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 5

Five weeks have now been played in the 2022 high school football season. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. Dresden 2-0 5-0 McKenzie 2-0 5-0 McEwen 1-0 3-1 Gleason 1-1 2-3 S. Fulton 0-1 2-2 Perry Co. 0-2 1-4 Bruceton 0-2 0-4

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. Halls 2-0 4-1 Peabody 2-0 4-1 West Carroll 1-1 4-1 Lake Co. 1-1 2-2 Humboldt 0-2 1-3 Greenfield 0-2 0-3

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Lewis Co. 2-0 4-1 Riverside 2-0 4-1 Adamsville 2-0 3-2 Scotts Hill 0-2 2-3 E. Hickman 0-2 1-4 Hickman Co. 0-2 1-4

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over. Union City 2-0 5-0 Huntingdon 2-0 4-1 Westview 2-0 3-2 Camden 0-2 2-3 Gibson Co. 0-2 1-4 Houston Co. 0-2 0-5

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Covington 2-0 4-1 Dyersburg 2-0 3-2 Millington 1-1 3-2 Ripley 1-1 3-2 Bolivar 0-2 1-4 Bolton 0-2 1-4

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Hardin Co. 2-0 4-1 Lexington 2-0 2-3 Chester Co. 1-1 3-2 South Side 1-1 1-4 Liberty 0-2 0-5 McNairy 0-2 0-5

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. Haywood 2-0 4-0 Obion Co. 2-0 3-2 Milan 1-1 4-1 S. Gibson 1-1 4-1 Crockett Co. 0-2 3-2 North Side 0-2 0-5

Division II-A West