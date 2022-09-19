 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 5

The Milan student section cheers as the Bulldogs played Haywood during a Region 7-4A high school football game in Week 5 at Johnnie Hale Stadium.

Five weeks have now been played in the 2022 high school football season. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over.
Dresden 2-0 5-0
McKenzie 2-0 5-0
McEwen 1-0 3-1
Gleason 1-1 2-3
S. Fulton 0-1 2-2
Perry Co. 0-2 1-4
Bruceton 0-2 0-4

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over.
Halls 2-0 4-1
Peabody 2-0 4-1
West Carroll 1-1 4-1
Lake Co. 1-1 2-2
Humboldt 0-2 1-3
Greenfield 0-2 0-3

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over.
Lewis Co. 2-0 4-1
Riverside 2-0 4-1
Adamsville 2-0 3-2
Scotts Hill 0-2 2-3
E. Hickman 0-2 1-4
Hickman Co. 0-2 1-4

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over.
Union City 2-0 5-0
Huntingdon 2-0 4-1
Westview 2-0 3-2
Camden 0-2 2-3
Gibson Co. 0-2 1-4
Houston Co. 0-2 0-5

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over.
Covington 2-0 4-1
Dyersburg 2-0 3-2
Millington 1-1 3-2
Ripley 1-1 3-2
Bolivar 0-2 1-4
Bolton 0-2 1-4

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over.
Hardin Co. 2-0 4-1
Lexington 2-0 2-3
Chester Co. 1-1 3-2
South Side 1-1 1-4
Liberty 0-2 0-5
McNairy 0-2 0-5

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over.
Haywood 2-0 4-0
Obion Co. 2-0 3-2
Milan 1-1 4-1
S. Gibson 1-1 4-1
Crockett Co. 0-2 3-2
North Side 0-2 0-5

Division II-A West

Reg. Over.
USJ 2-0 4-1
Jackson Chr. 1-0 4-0
TCA 1-0 1-4
Fayette Aca. 1-1 3-2
FACS 1-1 2-3
Tipton-Rose, 0-2 0-4
Harding Aca. 0-2 0-5

 

