West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 5

The Milan student section cheers as the Bulldogs played Haywood during a Region 7-4A high school football game in Week 5 at Johnnie Hale Stadium.
Five weeks have now been played in the 2022 high school football season. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee.
Region 6-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Dresden
|2-0
|5-0
|McKenzie
|2-0
|5-0
|McEwen
|1-0
|3-1
|Gleason
|1-1
|2-3
|S. Fulton
|0-1
|2-2
|Perry Co.
|0-2
|1-4
|Bruceton
|0-2
|0-4
Region 7-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Halls
|2-0
|4-1
|Peabody
|2-0
|4-1
|West Carroll
|1-1
|4-1
|Lake Co.
|1-1
|2-2
|Humboldt
|0-2
|1-3
|Greenfield
|0-2
|0-3
Region 6-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Lewis Co.
|2-0
|4-1
|Riverside
|2-0
|4-1
|Adamsville
|2-0
|3-2
|Scotts Hill
|0-2
|2-3
|E. Hickman
|0-2
|1-4
|Hickman Co.
|0-2
|1-4
Region 7-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Union City
|2-0
|5-0
|Huntingdon
|2-0
|4-1
|Westview
|2-0
|3-2
|Camden
|0-2
|2-3
|Gibson Co.
|0-2
|1-4
|Houston Co.
|0-2
|0-5
Region 7-3A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Covington
|2-0
|4-1
|Dyersburg
|2-0
|3-2
|Millington
|1-1
|3-2
|Ripley
|1-1
|3-2
|Bolivar
|0-2
|1-4
|Bolton
|0-2
|1-4
Region 6-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|2-0
|4-1
|Lexington
|2-0
|2-3
|Chester Co.
|1-1
|3-2
|South Side
|1-1
|1-4
|Liberty
|0-2
|0-5
|McNairy
|0-2
|0-5
Region 7-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Haywood
|2-0
|4-0
|Obion Co.
|2-0
|3-2
|Milan
|1-1
|4-1
|S. Gibson
|1-1
|4-1
|Crockett Co.
|0-2
|3-2
|North Side
|0-2
|0-5
Division II-A West
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|USJ
|2-0
|4-1
|Jackson Chr.
|1-0
|4-0
|TCA
|1-0
|1-4
|Fayette Aca.
|1-1
|3-2
|FACS
|1-1
|2-3
|Tipton-Rose,
|0-2
|0-4
|Harding Aca.
|0-2
|0-5