Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 2 of fall season

Week 2 of the high school fall season is here. Check out all of the results from the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Golf

Dyersburg Classic

at The Farms

Boys

USJ 319, South Gibson 326, Crockett County 327, Westview 337, Dyersburg 345, Dyer County 343, Covington 360, Milan 363, Gibson County 364, Bartlett 364, South Fulton 393

Scores: SG – Rogelio Gerena 70, Dalton Pevahouse 82, Brendan McMillion 87, Caleb Ward 87,M – Matt Fry 80, Taylor Hill 87, Taylor Davis 91, Grayson Stuckey 95; GC – Peyton Selph 75, Cole Lannom 86, Hayden Holden 93, Brandon Tosh 110.

Medalist: Gerena (SG) 70.

Girls

USJ 163, South Gibson 188, USJ 188, Jackson Christian 200, Gibson County 211, Dyer County 225

Scores: SG – Karli Allen 92, Olivia Davis 96; GC – Evyn Cantrell 101, Aubrey Richardson 110; Milan – Emily Foren 112.

Medalist: Maddie Gray (South Fulton) 78.

VOLLEYBALL

Milan 3, North Side 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-7)

Kills: M – Kaidence Morton 9, Mary Ellen Montgomery 8. Assists: M – Hannah Spain 12, Claire Nelson 9. Aces: M – Sara Ulrich 17, Morton 7.

Milan 3, Liberty 0 (25-5, 25-4, 25-4)

Milan 3, Liberty 0 (25-3, 25-3, 25-8)

Kills: M – Mary Ellen Montgomery 7. Assists: M – Claire Nelson 7, Hannah Spain 6. Aces: M – Sara Ulrich 38, Kaidence Morton 14, Spain 12, Autumn Jones 8, Lilly Autry 8. Records: M 5-1 (4-0 14-AA).

Haywood 3, Humboldt 0

Records: Hu 0-3.