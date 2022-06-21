Top 15 teams in the Gibson County area during 2021-22 school year

So far, we have looked back at the top 15 most memorable games and top 15 coaching jobs from the 2021-22 school year. Now we will look at the top 15 teams that came from the Gibson County area this season.

1. Milan boys basketball: The Bulldogs went 25-8 to reach the Class 2A state championship game before losing to East Nashville. Milan won 18 games in the latter part of the season led by All-Gibson County boys basketball player of the year Jodarius Robinson.

2. South Gibson boys golf: The Hornets finished runner-up in the Class A state tournament, the highest finish in program history. South Gibson shot a 636 (317-319) in the two-day state tournament to finish 17 strokes behind Kingston. Renato Gerena finished fourth as an individual and was named the All-Gibson County boys golfer of the year.

3. Peabody boys basketball: The Golden Tide went 25-10 and finished as the state runner-up in Class 1A. Peabody was runner-up in District 14-A and Region 7-A but won a sectional on the road before beating McKenzie and state tournament favorite Clay County at the state tournament.

4. Peabody football: The Golden Tide went 11-2 and reached the Class 1A semifinals before losing to McKenzie. Peabody was led by two-time Mr. Football and All-Gibson County football player of the year Khalik Ganaway, who helped the team to a 44-game winning streak.

5. South Gibson girls soccer: The Lady Hornets went 16-2-3 this season in reaching the Class AA state quarterfinals before falling to East Hamilton in penalty kicks. South Gibson was led by All-Gibson County girls soccer player of the year Tetteybea Addo as it won the program’s sixth straight district title.

6. South Gibson baseball: The Hornets went 28-11 and advanced to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time in program history. South Gibson went 2-2 at the state tournament to finish in the top four teams in the state, losing to the eventual state champion Upperman.

7. Gibson County girls basketball: The Lady Pioneers went 29-6 as they reached the Class 2A quarterfinals. Gibson County was led by Miss Basketball finalist and All-Gibson County player of the year Madison Hart as it finished runner-up in District 12-2A and Region 6-2A to eventual state champion Westview.

8. South Gibson football: The Hornets went 9-4 in reaching the Class 4A state quarterfinals before losing to Haywood in overtime. South Gibson finished second in Region 7-4A behind Haywood, who finished as the state runner-up.

9. South Gibson boys soccer: The Hornets went 15-4 as they reached the Class AA quarterfinals for the second straight season. South Gibson had 11 shutouts this season as it won the District 14-AA championship and finished as Region 7-AA runner-up.

10. Milan baseball: The Bulldogs went 22-13 to reach the Class 2A sectionals before losing to White House-Heritage. Milan won the District 12-2A and Region 6-2A championships.

11. Peabody baseball: The Golden Tide went 23-13 as they won the District 14-1A and Region 7-1A titles to reach the Class 1A state tournament for the third time in program history. Peabody went 2-2 to finish in the top four of Class 1A.

12. West Carroll boys basketball: The War Eagles went 22-5 as they reached the Class 1A quarterfinals. They won the District 12-1A title and finished runner-up in Region 6-1A.

13. Gibson County boys basketball: The Pioneers got hot at the right time to reach the Class 2A sectionals before losing in overtime to Summertown. Gibson County finished the year 14-15 as its finished fourth in the District 12-2A tournament and runner-up in the Region 6-2A tournament.

14. South Gibson girls basketball: The Lady Hornets went 23-8 as they reached the Region 6-3A semifinals before losing to Hardin County. South Gibson was runner-up in District 12-3A and had no seniors on the team.

15. Milan volleyball: The Lady Bulldogs won a program record 25 matches last season to reach the District 14-AA semifinals before being eliminated by Dyer County. Milan was led by All-Gibson County volleyball player of the year Kate Parr.