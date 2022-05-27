What happened Days 3,4 of 2022 TSSAA Spring Fling involving Gibson County area teams?

Wednesday (Day 3) was full of rainouts and postponements. Tennis and soccer were the only sports that were able to play.

But area baseball teams picked back up on Thursday (Day 4) with Bradford, South Gibson and Peabody secure top-four finishes in the state tournament

BASEBALL

Peabody advances to state semifinals

After two days of rest due to unplayable fields and rain, Peabody got back on the field Friday and was ready to go.

The Golden Tide beat McKenzie 2-1 to advance to the Class 1A semifinals.

Peabody will play McKenzie at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the Golden Tide would have to be beaten twice to be eliminated.

In the first inning, Garrett Webber scored on an error, and in the fourth inning, Eli Girard hit an RBI single.

Girard improved to 7-3 on the season as he allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts in 114 pitches.

Peabody 2, McKenzie 1

Peabody 100 100 0 — 2 6 2 McKenzie 000 010 0 — 1 7 1

WP: Eli Girard (7-3). LP: Jaskson Cassidy. Leading hitters: P – London Burkett 2-4; M – Jake McDaniel 2-4, Cassidy 2-4. Records: P 23-11.

Bradford finishes in top-4 of Class A

Making the Class 1A state tournament for the first time, there weren’t any expectations on the Bradford baseball team.

With a 7-5 victory over Coalfield, the Red Devils won their second game at the state tournament to finish in the top four teams in the state. Bradford lost to Eagleville 11-1 to be eliminated with a 2-2 record at the state tournament.

In the first inning, Cole Cates hit a two-RBI triple and then scored on a balk. In the second inning, it was an RBI single by Cason Sharp and Cates being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the 5-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Cates hit a sacrifice fly and Sharp scored on a run down.

Fisher picked up his first win of the season as he allowed three earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Jayden Street allowed one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts.

Sharp led off the scoring against Eagleville with his sixth home run of the season, but that was the only run the Red Devils scored.

Bradford 7, Coalfield 5

Bradford 320 200 0 — 7 7 2 Coalfield 100 210 1 — 5 7 2

WP: Blane Fisher (1-0). LP: Hines. 3B: B – Cole Cates. 2B: B – Fisher; C – Hines, Heidel 2, Armstrong. Leading hitters: B – Cason Sharp 3-3; C – Hines 2-3, Heidel 2-4. Records: 19-20.

Eagleville 11, Bradford 1

Bradford 100 00X X — 1 2 3 Eagleville 213 14X X — 11 10 1

WP: Daniel. LP: Aiden Davidson (0-1). HR: B – Cason Sharp (6). 2B: E – Rockhold, Winters, Mabry. Leading hitters: E – Rockhold 2-3, Winters 2-4, Brewer 2-2. Records: B 19-21.

South Gibson falls to Upperman, finishes in top 4

The Hornets scattered three hits and couldn’t get any runs across as Upperman beat South Gibson 7-0 for the second time in the Class 3A state tournament.

Upperman scored three runs in the first inning to set the tone, and the Hornets struggled to get back in the game.

Connell Hardin, Jack Brafa and James Cloyd had singles for South Gibson.

Upperman 7, South Gibson 0

S. Gibson 000 000 0 — 0 3 1 Upperman 321 001 X — 7 9 0

WP: Shanks. LP: Bryson Robbins (4-1). 2B: U – Colson. Leading hitters: SG – Shanks 2-4, Colson 2-3. Records: SG 28-13.

TENNIS

Milan’s Lawson, Pruitt reach state semifinals

Trailing 4-0 in the quarterfinals of boys doubles tennis, it looked like Milan’s Hunter Lawson and Carson Pruitt would have a short stay in the Class A state tournament.

But Lawson and Pruitt were ready to prove doubters wrong.

The Bulldog duo fought back to win the quarterfinals 9-7 over Watertown’s Ian Fryer and Jackson Thomas. In the semifinals, Lawson and Pruitt pushed Signal Mountain’s Drew Morris and Nathan Morris before falling 8-6.