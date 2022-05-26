What happened Day 2 of 2022 TSSAA Spring Fling involving Gibson County area teams?

Day 2 of Spring Fling was full of rain delays, but it also included some big wins for Gibson County area teams. Here is what happened:

BASEBALL

Connell Hardin walk-off run sends Hornets into top 4

After losing earlier in the day in extra inning and sitting through a 90-minute rain delay, South Gibson put it together in the sixth and seventh innings to come from behind to beat Sullivan East 9-8 in the Class 3A state tournament.

South Gibson (28-12) plays Upperman at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Smyrna.

In the bottom of the seventh inning trailing by two runs, Bryson Robbins hit a fly ball to left field, which allowed Dawson Ellis to score on an error to cut the Sullivan East lead to 8-7.

Connell Hardin tied the game on an RBI single to right field. Turner Murchison hit a hard groundball to the shortstop, and Hardin scored on an error on the throw to second base.

Joseph Alford improved to 3-0 on the season as he allowed on run on one hit with two strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

Robbins went 1-for-5 with three RBI and two runs, while Jack Brafa went 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Earlier in the day, Upperman beat South Gibson 6-5 as the Bees hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning.

The Hornets scored four runs in the second inning before Upperman scored five in the third inning to take the lead back.

Alford scored on a wild pitch to tie the game in the eighth inning.

Upperman 6, South Gibson 5

Upperman 005 000 01 — 6 9 2 S. Gibson 040 001 00 — 5 10 2

WP: Curtis. LP: Dawson Ellis (2-2). HR: U – Colson. 2B: U – Penland. Leading hitters: SG – Turner Murchison 3-3, Joseph Alford 2-4; U – Penland 2-3, Colson 2-4. Records: SG 27-12; U 29-9.

South Gibson 9, Sullivan East 8

S. East 510 001 1 — 8 12 5 S. Gibson 010 302 3 — 9 8 2

WP: Joseph Alford (3-0). LP: Mitchell. 3B: SG – Bryson Robbins. 2B: SE – Bartley, Beach. Leading hitters: SG – Jack Brafa 2-5, Hugo Green 2-4; SE – Dickenson 2-5, Waters 3-5, Bartley 2-3, Beach 2-3. Records: SG 28-12; SE 25-11.

Sharp’s pitching, team hitting gives Bradford 1st state tourney win

Bradford’s Cason Sharp allowed no earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts in 101 pitches to help lead the Red Devils to a victory in the program’s first-ever appearance in the Class 1A state tournament

Bradford put together 10 hits to beat Lookout Valley 7-1.

The Red Devils (18-20) play Coalfield at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Eagleville. A win would put them in the top four Class 1A teams in the state.

Bradford scored one run in the first and then added five in the fourth to win the game.

Will Taylor, Bryce Arnold, Cole Cates and Ethan Richardson drove in runs.

Bradford 7, Lookout Valley 1

Bradford 100 510 0 — 7 10 1 Lookout V. 000 001 0 — 1 4 1

WP: Cason Sharp (3-2). LP: Pell. 2B: LV – Rollins. Leading hitters: B – Will Taylor 2-5, Bryce Arnold 2-4, COle Cates 2-3. Records: B 18-20; LV 14-18-1.

SOFTBALL

Lady Tide eliminated by Gordonsville

For three innings, Peabody kept Gordonsville on its heels, but in the fourth inning, the game started opening up for Gordonsville for the 18-7 victory.

The loss eliminated Peabody (10-20) from the Class 1A state tournament.

Peabody’s Ally Webb held Gordonsville scoreless through three innings and took a 1-0 lead. The game was tied again 3-3 after four innings.

But four runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth inning allowed Gordonsville to open up the game. Ann Taylor Elliott and Briana Jordan drove in two runs each.

Gordonsville 18 Peabody 7

Gordonsville 000 346 5 — 18 11 0 Peabody 001 204 0 — 7 4 2

WP: Plumlee. LP: Ally Webb (5-12). 3B: P – Ann Taylor Elliott. 2B: G – Brinkley, Plumlee, Watts. Leading hitters: P – Briana Jordan 3-4; G – Plumlee 3-4, Stewart 2-5, Watts 2-6, Roberts 2-3. Records: P 10-20; G 26-7-1.