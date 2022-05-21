2022 Spring Fling schedule for Gibson County area high school athletes

The 2022 Spring Fling will be held in Murfreesboro on May 24-27 to decide state champions in baseball, soccer, softball, tennis and track.

Here is when and where Gibson County area athletes and teams will be playing:

TUESDAY

TRACK

at Hayes Stadium (MTSU)

9 a.m. — Andy Westbrooks (Milan), Derek Kee (Peabody) in high jump

10:30 a.m. — Andy Westbrooks (Milan), Derek Kee (Peabody) in long jump

Noon — Hank Fisher (Milan) in discus throw

Hayden Jenkins (South Gibson) in shot put

Alana Seals (South Gibson) long jump

4 p.m. — Alana Seals (South Gibson) in 400-meter, 800-meter run

Faith Reed (South Gibson) in 300-meter hurdles

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Peabody plays Gordonsville at Rockvale, 4 p.m.

Bradford plays Eagleville at Eagleville, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

South Gibson plays Sullivan East at Smyrna, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A

Peabody plays TBA at Starplex, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Peabody plays TBA at Rockvale, (With Tuesday win, 12:30 p.m.; With Tuesday loss, 10 a.m.)

Bradford plays TBA at Eagleville, (With Tuesday win, 12:30 p.m.; With Tuesday loss, 10 a.m.)

Class 3A

South Gibson plays TBA at Smyrna, (With Tuesday win, 12:30 p.m.; With Tuesday loss, 10 a.m.)

SOFTBALL

Class 1A

Peabody plays TBA at McKnight Fields, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY

TENNIS

Class A

Doubles

Milan’s Hunter Lawson/Carson Pruitt vs. Watertown’s Ian Fryer/Jackson Thomas, noon