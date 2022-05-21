2022 Spring Fling schedule for Gibson County area high school athletes
The 2022 Spring Fling will be held in Murfreesboro on May 24-27 to decide state champions in baseball, soccer, softball, tennis and track.
Here is when and where Gibson County area athletes and teams will be playing:
TUESDAY
TRACK
at Hayes Stadium (MTSU)
9 a.m. — Andy Westbrooks (Milan), Derek Kee (Peabody) in high jump
10:30 a.m. — Andy Westbrooks (Milan), Derek Kee (Peabody) in long jump
Noon — Hank Fisher (Milan) in discus throw
Hayden Jenkins (South Gibson) in shot put
Alana Seals (South Gibson) long jump
4 p.m. — Alana Seals (South Gibson) in 400-meter, 800-meter run
Faith Reed (South Gibson) in 300-meter hurdles
BASEBALL
Class 1A
Peabody plays Gordonsville at Rockvale, 4 p.m.
Bradford plays Eagleville at Eagleville, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
South Gibson plays Sullivan East at Smyrna, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A
Peabody plays TBA at Starplex, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Class 1A
Peabody plays TBA at Rockvale, (With Tuesday win, 12:30 p.m.; With Tuesday loss, 10 a.m.)
Bradford plays TBA at Eagleville, (With Tuesday win, 12:30 p.m.; With Tuesday loss, 10 a.m.)
Class 3A
South Gibson plays TBA at Smyrna, (With Tuesday win, 12:30 p.m.; With Tuesday loss, 10 a.m.)
SOFTBALL
Class 1A
Peabody plays TBA at McKnight Fields, 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
TENNIS
Class A
Doubles
Milan’s Hunter Lawson/Carson Pruitt vs. Watertown’s Ian Fryer/Jackson Thomas, noon