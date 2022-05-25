What happened Day 1 of 2022 TSSAA Spring Fling involving Gibson County area teams?

The TSSAA Spring Fling kicked off on Tuesday as state champions in baseball, boys soccer, softball, tennis and track & field will be won this week.

Here is what happened on Tuesday involving Gibson County area teams on Day 1:

BASEBALL

South Gibson opens 3A tourney with mercy-ruled win

The Hornets’ bats stayed hot into the Class 3A state tournament opener as they scored six runs in the first inning to cruise to a win in five innings.

South Gibson won 12-2.

South Gibson (27-11) plays Upperman for a spot in the state semifinals at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Six of the first seven South Gibson batters picked up a hit as the Hornets raced out to a 6-0 lead midway through the first inning.

The combination of Bryson Robbins and Jack Brafa were dominant on the mound. Robbins improved to 4-0 on the season as he allowed two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout in three innings. Brafa returned to the mound for the first time this season, giving up one hit over two innings with four strikeouts.

Connell Harrdin, Dawson Ellis and Hugo Green drove in two runs each.

South Gibson 12, Sullivan East 2

S. Gibson 620 22X X — 12 15 1 S. East 101 00X X — 2 5 2

WP: Bryson Robbins (4-0). LP: Mitchell. HR: SE – Bartley. 2B: P – Levi Bryant, Connell Hardin, Jack Brafa; SE – Waters, Mitchell. Leading hitters: SG – Robbins 2-3, Brafa 3-4, James Cloyd 3-4, Hugo Green 3-3. Records: SG 27-11; SE 24-10.

Peabody’s Owen Lee shuts down Gordonsville

Junior Owen Lee improved to 4-1 on the season as he pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and two walks in a complete game to lead Peabody to a 4-0 victory over Gordonsville.

Peabody (22-11) plays McKenzie for a spot in the state semifinals at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rockvale.

London Burkett set the tone in the first inning with a two-RBI double for the 2-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Peabody added a third run on a Sid Hammonds sacrifice fly. In the fifth inning, Orlandis Ivory hit an RBI single for the final run.

Peabody 4, Gordonsville 0

Peabody 200 110 0 — 4 7 1 Gordonsville 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

WP: Owen Lee (4-1). LP: Inman. 2B: P – London Burkett 2, Orlandis Ivory. Leading hitters: P – Ivory 2-3, Burkett 2-3. Records: P 22-11; G 24-13.

Cole Cates gem not enough to beat Eagleville

When Cole Cates was on the mound, Bradford kept the game against Class 1A favorite Eagleville close. But when Cates came off the mound, Eagleville scored seven runs to beat the Red Devils 11-0.

Bradford (17-20) plays the Lookout Valley-Coalfield winner at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Coalfield led Lookout Valley 7-4 in the top of the fifth inning when the game was suspended on Tuesday due to lightning. That game resumes at 10.am. on Wednesday.

Cates allowed three earned runs (four total runs) on seven hits with seven strikeouts through six inning when he was taken off the mound after 105 pitches.

A seven-run seventh inning ended the game though. Bradford had a total of three hits with nine runners left on base.

Eagleville 11, Bradford 0

Eagleville 010 021 7 — 11 12 0 Bradford 000 000 0 — 0 3 4

WP: Jeffcoat. LP: Cole Cates (7-5). HR: E – Brewer. 2B: B – Braxton Whitney; E – Brewer, Burns. Leading hitters: E – Rockhold 2-5, Winters 3-5, Brewer 4-5, Thompson 2-2. Records: B 17-20; E 34-2.

TRACK & FIELD

Milan’s Andy Westbrooks wins state championship

For the first time since 1981, Milan has a state champion in boys track. Milan junior Andy Westbrooks cleared 6-feet, 8-inches to win the Class A state championship in the high jump. He also jumped a distance of 21-feet to finish third in the long jump.

Jeff Smith won a state title in the shot put in 1981.

Westbrooks cleared 6-feet, 4-inches to win the state title and went on to clear 6-feet, 6-inches and 6-feet, 8-inches to pull away.

He jumped a distance 21-feet on his first of four attempts, and that was good enough to finish in third place

Peabody’s Derek Kee finishes as state runner-up

Peabody junior Derek Kee has battled Andy Wesbrooks all season at meets in West Tennessee. Well, the state meet was no difference as he cleared 6-feet, 2-inches to finishes as the state runner-up to Westbrooks.

He also jumped 20-feet in the long jump to finish in fifth place.

South Gibson’s Faith Reed finishes as state runner-up

South Gibson freshman Faith Reed has made an immediate impact on the Class AA state meet. Reed ran the 300-meter hurdles in 48.76 to finish as the stat runner-up. She finished behind Volunteer’s Emily Christian with a time of 47.53.

Milan’s Hank Fisher finishes third in discus throw

Milan’ junior Hank Fisher finishes third in the Class AA state discus throw. Fisher threw for a distance 125-feet, 3-inches, finishing one inch behind Happy Valley’s Cameron Cochran for second place.

Others:

South Gibson Alana Seals competed in three events, finishing seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.25, eighth in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet, 3.25-inches and eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:43.82.

South Gibson’s Hayden Jenkins finished eighth in the Class AA state shot put with a distance of 38-feet, 2.75-inches.

SOFTBALL

Lady Tide falters in Class 1A opener

Coming into the Class 1A state tournament, Peabody knew that picking up a win would be tough to come by, and Oliver Springs scored 22 runs to give the Lady Tide the loss.

Oliver Springs beat Peabody 22-2. The Lady Tide faces elimination at 10 a.m. against Gordonsville at McKnight Fields.

Oliver Springs scored 11 runs in the first three innings to take an 11-0 lead and doubled it with 11 more runs in the top of the fourth.

Peabody scored in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI groundout by Kelton Bailey, and Kyla Woffard added a second run in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout.

Oliver Springs 22, Peabody 2

O. Springs 443 (11)0X X — 22 20 0 Peabody 000 11X X — 2 1 2

WP: Thornton. LP: Ally Webb (5-11). 2B: P – Skylar Smith; OS – Hampton, Armstrong. Leading hitters: OS – Lackey 3-4, Russell 2-3, Hampton 3-5, Armstrong 4-5, Thornton 2-4, Muray 3-4, Jones 2-5. Records: P 10-19; OS 21-6.

SOCCER

South Gibson falls in AA quarterfinals

For the second straight season, the Hornets’ season came to close in the Class AA state quarterfinals. South Gibson lost to Page 4-0 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.

South Gibson ends the season at 15-4.

The Hornets made some opportunities early, but Page took a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Page added a second goal 26 seconds before halftime for the 2-0 lead.

The Patriots scored twice in the second half in a two-minute time period to clinch the win.

Page 4, South Gibson 0

Goals: P – Nate Neely, Trevor Rovey, Logan Mueller, Evan Bone. Assists: P – David McDougall, Carter Teachout. Saves: SG – Lake Lovorn 5; P – John Gorman 2. Records: SG 15-4; P 14-5-5.