Riverside back to No. 3 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 2

If results continue, the 2023 high school football will be one of the most exciting in recent history. Each of the first two weeks has featured some upsets, some big performances and some memorable games.

But now West Tennessee teams will begin region play, and these are the games that will have the biggest impact on whether teams will make the playoffs or be sitting at home in November.

So here are the updated West Tennessee high school football rankings after Week 2. These rankings include every team in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County.

1. Henry County (2-0) – Result: Beat Riverdale 21-20. Up next: Home vs. Springfield. Last week: No. 1.

2. Munford (2-0) – Result: Beat Millington 42-14. Up next: Home vs. Melrose. Last week: No. 3.

3. Riverside (1-1) – Result: Beat Lexington 54-7. Up next: At Peabody. Last week: No. 4.

4. Dyersburg (2-0) – Result: Beat Lake County 48-12. Up next: Home vs. Covington. Last week: No. 5.

5. Jackson Christian (2-0) – Result: Beat Peabody 47-14. Up next: At Goodpasture. Last week: No. 8.

6. Haywood (2-0) – Result: Beat Memphis Business 46-26. Up next: Home vs. Oakland. Last week: No. 9.

7. Milan (2-0) – Result: Beat Chester County 35-27. Up next: Home vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 10.

8. Dresden (2-0) – Result: Beat McKenzie 42-14. Up next: Home vs. Lake County. Last week: No. 12.

9. McKenzie (1-1) – Result: Lost to Dresden 42-14. Up next: At Chester County. Last week: No. 2.

10. Hardin County (2-0) – Result: Beat Giles County 34-28. Up next: Home vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 13.

11. Huntingdon (0-1) – Result: Did not play. Up next: Home vs. Adamsville. Last week: No. 6.

12. Covington (1-1) – Result: Beat Brighton 35-27. Up next: At Dyersburg. Last week: No. 7.

13. South Gibson (1-1) – Result: Beat Hamilton 42-22. Up next: At Hardin County. Last week: No. 11.

14. Crockett County (2-0) – Result: Beat Ripley 42-21. Up next: Home vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 14.

15. USJ (2-0) – Beat Union City 20-19. Up next: At TCA. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Union City (0-2).

On the bubble: Adamsville (2-0); Obion County (2-0); West Carroll (2-0).