West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 2

Dresden’s Nick Turnbow (17) leads the Dresden football team onto the field against McKenzie during a Week 2 football game.

With two weeks of the 2023 season over and region play starting this week, here are the updated region standings for teams across West Tennessee:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over.
W. Carroll 0-0 2-0
Bruceton 0-0 1-1
McEwen 0-0 1-1
McKenzie 0-0 1-1
Perry Co. 0-0 1-1
Houston Co. 0-0 0-2

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over.
Dresden 0-0 2-0
Gleason 0-0 2-0
S. Fulton 0-0 2-0
Greenfield 0-0 1-1
Halls 0-0 1-1
Humboldt 0-0 0-2
Lake Co. 0-0 0-2
Union City 0-0 0-2

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over.
Adamsville 0-0 2-0
Milan 0-0 2-0
Camden 0-0 1-1
JCM 0-0 1-1
Riverside 0-0 1-1
Huntingdon 0-0 0-1
Gibson Co. 0-0 0-2
Peabody 0-0 0-2

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over.
Bolivar 0-0 2-0
Dyersburg 0-0 2-0
Covington 0-0 1-1
McNairy 0-0 1-1
Ripley 0-0 1-1
Scotts Hill 0-0 1-1
Liberty 0-0 0-2
Westview 0-0 0-2

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over.
Hardin Co. 0-0 2-0
Lexington 0-0 1-1
North Side 0-0 1-1
South Gibson 0-0 1-1
South Side 0-0 1-1
Chester Co. 0-0 0-2

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 2-0
Haywood 0-0 2-0
Obion Co. 0-0 2-0
Dyer Co. 0-0 1-1
Fayette-Ware 0-0 0-1

Division II-A West

Reg. Over.
FACS 0-0 2-0
Jackson Chr. 0-0 2-0
Tipton-Rose, 0-0 2-0
TCA 0-0 1-0
Harding Aca. 0-0 1-1
Fayette Aca. 0-0 0-2

Division II-AA West

Reg Over
USJ 0-0 2-0
Lausanne 0-0 1-1
Northpoint 0-0 1-1
ECS 0-0 0-2
St. Benedict 0-0 0-2
St. George’s 0-0 0-2

 

