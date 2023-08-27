West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 2

Dresden’s Nick Turnbow (17) leads the Dresden football team onto the field against McKenzie during a Week 2 football game.
With two weeks of the 2023 season over and region play starting this week, here are the updated region standings for teams across West Tennessee:
Region 6-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|W. Carroll
|0-0
|2-0
|Bruceton
|0-0
|1-1
|McEwen
|0-0
|1-1
|McKenzie
|0-0
|1-1
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|1-1
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|0-2
Region 7-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Dresden
|0-0
|2-0
|Gleason
|0-0
|2-0
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|2-0
|Greenfield
|0-0
|1-1
|Halls
|0-0
|1-1
|Humboldt
|0-0
|0-2
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|0-2
|Union City
|0-0
|0-2
SCHEDULE: Week 3 fall sports schedule for Gibson County, Weakley County
Region 6-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Adamsville
|0-0
|2-0
|Milan
|0-0
|2-0
|Camden
|0-0
|1-1
|JCM
|0-0
|1-1
|Riverside
|0-0
|1-1
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|0-1
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|0-2
|Peabody
|0-0
|0-2
Region 7-3A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Bolivar
|0-0
|2-0
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|2-0
|Covington
|0-0
|1-1
|McNairy
|0-0
|1-1
|Ripley
|0-0
|1-1
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|1-1
|Liberty
|0-0
|0-2
|Westview
|0-0
|0-2
Region 6-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|2-0
|Lexington
|0-0
|1-1
|North Side
|0-0
|1-1
|South Gibson
|0-0
|1-1
|South Side
|0-0
|1-1
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|0-2
Region 7-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|2-0
|Haywood
|0-0
|2-0
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|2-0
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|1-1
|Fayette-Ware
|0-0
|0-1
Division II-A West
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|FACS
|0-0
|2-0
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|2-0
|Tipton-Rose,
|0-0
|2-0
|TCA
|0-0
|1-0
|Harding Aca.
|0-0
|1-1
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|0-2
Division II-AA West
|
|Reg
|Over
|USJ
|0-0
|2-0
|Lausanne
|0-0
|1-1
|Northpoint
|0-0
|1-1
|ECS
|0-0
|0-2
|St. Benedict
|0-0
|0-2
|St. George’s
|0-0
|0-2