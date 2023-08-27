West Tennessee high school football region standings after Week 2

With two weeks of the 2023 season over and region play starting this week, here are the updated region standings for teams across West Tennessee:

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. W. Carroll 0-0 2-0 Bruceton 0-0 1-1 McEwen 0-0 1-1 McKenzie 0-0 1-1 Perry Co. 0-0 1-1 Houston Co. 0-0 0-2

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. Dresden 0-0 2-0 Gleason 0-0 2-0 S. Fulton 0-0 2-0 Greenfield 0-0 1-1 Halls 0-0 1-1 Humboldt 0-0 0-2 Lake Co. 0-0 0-2 Union City 0-0 0-2

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Adamsville 0-0 2-0 Milan 0-0 2-0 Camden 0-0 1-1 JCM 0-0 1-1 Riverside 0-0 1-1 Huntingdon 0-0 0-1 Gibson Co. 0-0 0-2 Peabody 0-0 0-2

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Bolivar 0-0 2-0 Dyersburg 0-0 2-0 Covington 0-0 1-1 McNairy 0-0 1-1 Ripley 0-0 1-1 Scotts Hill 0-0 1-1 Liberty 0-0 0-2 Westview 0-0 0-2

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Hardin Co. 0-0 2-0 Lexington 0-0 1-1 North Side 0-0 1-1 South Gibson 0-0 1-1 South Side 0-0 1-1 Chester Co. 0-0 0-2

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 2-0 Haywood 0-0 2-0 Obion Co. 0-0 2-0 Dyer Co. 0-0 1-1 Fayette-Ware 0-0 0-1

Division II-A West

Reg. Over. FACS 0-0 2-0 Jackson Chr. 0-0 2-0 Tipton-Rose, 0-0 2-0 TCA 0-0 1-0 Harding Aca. 0-0 1-1 Fayette Aca. 0-0 0-2

Division II-AA West