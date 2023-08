Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 3 of fall season

Temperatures look to be in the upper 80s for most of this week, so a definite break from last week’s heat wave. Here are the athletic events scheduled in Gibson County and Weakley County this week.

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

South Gibson in Swan Lake Tournament at Swan Lake, 8 a.m.; Huntingdon/Westview/Milan at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Gibson County at Dyer County, 5:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

South Gibson at Milan, 6 p.m.; South Side at Peabody, 6 p.m.; WTHSA at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; South Fulton at West Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Bradford in Hardin County, 4:30 p.m.

High School Golf

Gibson County/Westview/South Fulton/Peabody at The Pines, 4 p.m.; McKenzie vs. Milan at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Milan at South Side, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at Adamsville, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Covington, 6:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Union City at Milan, 6 p.m.; Madison at Peabody, 6 p.m.; South Fulton at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Halls at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Golf

Peabody vs. Union City at Union City, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Milan at Madison, 5 p.m.; Henry County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; McKenzie at Peabody, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Peabody at Milan, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 6 p.m.; Obion County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Madison, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Gibson County at Milan; South Gibson at Hardin County; Riverside at Peabody; Harding Academy at Humboldt; West Carroll at FACS

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

Milan/Huntingdon/Westview at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Dresden/Greenfield/Gleason at Persimmon Hills, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Westview at Dyer County, 6 p.m.

TUESDDAY

High School Golf

Greenfield/Gleason/Bradford at Persimmon Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Gibson County/Westview/South Fulton/Peabody at The Pines, 4 p.m.

Middle School Football

Martin at South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Obion County at Westview, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Henry County at Westview, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Middle School Football

Dresden at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.; Greenfield at Gleason, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Chester County at Westview, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County at Westview, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Scotts Hill at Westview; Lake County at Dresden; Halls at Greenfield; Bruceton at Gleason

SATURDAY

High School Cross Country

Westview in Memphis Twilight, 4:30 p.m.