Pioneers’ Turner signs with Bryan College

By Lori Cathey

It’s always been Gibson County Pioneer standout 6’7 senior Ethan Turner ’s dream to play college bask etball. On Monday morning, Turner’s dream came true when he officially signed an athletic scholarship with Bryan College during a ceremony held at Gibson County High School in front of family members, coaches, friends, teammates and school administration. Bryan College is located in Dayton, Tennessee and competes in the NAIA Division I Appalachian Athletic Conference.

“Ethan signing with Bryan College is big,” said Pioneers Head Coach Justin Lowery. “It’s the first time in the past 15 years we had a player sign with a varsity college. We had several at the junior college level, but this is the first for me.”.

“It’s always been my dream to play at the next level, and it’s coming true today,” Turner said. Ethan has played basketball all his life, starting Upward Basketball at the age of five. This is where Ethan first learned how to dunk. He fell in love with the game in seventh grade and began to work hard and take the game seriously.

“The decision to sign with Bryan College was an easy one after Coach Rekoske reached out to me and we developed a relationship with each other. I also like the campus and its location,” added Turner.

Ethan received several offers, but he felt that Bryan College was a great fit for him.

“We are very excited to sign Ethan. I love how the kid plays and he is a great addition to our program,” said Bryan College Head Basketball Coach Don Rekoske. “He was my number one pick out of Tennessee. I look for Ethan to play the power forward and center positions and expect him to contribute immediately, and I have confidence that he can do that.”

Ethan joined the elite Pioneer 1,000 Point Club this past Friday night against Huntingdon. He is averaging 16 points per game and has a total of 173 rebounds, 16 assist, 22 deflections and 15 steals so far this season. Ethan is shooting 64.2 percent from the two-point range, 28.6 percent from the three-point and 68.1 percent from the free throw line. Ethan was named to the 2022 All-District Team, All-District Tournament Team and All-Region Tournament Team. Ethan helped lead last year 2021-22 GC Pioneers basketball team to a sub-state berth for the only third time in GC Pioneer basketball program school history and to a 6-AA Region Runners-up.

“Ethan is very special on and off the court,” Coach Lowery said. “He is an all-around player, one of the hardest working, most skilled players and, most importantly, he is a great person.”

Ethan said, ‘First and foremost, I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and all the glory to him for blessing me with the ability and opportunity to play at the next level. To my family and friends for coming and supporting me winning or losing and always there to encourage me. To all my coaches from middle school, high school and travel ball for always pushing me to be the best version of me. To all my teammates past and present without them none of this would be possible.

Ethan has a 3.92 GPA and is in the top 15 of his class of 126 students. He is undecided on his major but is leaning toward the medical field. Ethan is the son of Kevin and Jenny Turner of Dyer.