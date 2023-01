Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 9

Here is what happened during Week 9 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

Greenfield 61, West Carroll 58

Greenfield 8 23 16 14 — 61 W. Carroll 15 9 25 9 — 58

Greenfield (61) — Barkley Biggs 24, Matt Scates 16, Carsen Wills 12, Dunlap 3, Featherston 3, Sullivan 4.

West Carroll (58) — JaQuan Adkinsd 12, JD Pigue 19, Robinson 6, J. Taylor 2, Clark 8, Bosley 5, White 2, D. Taylor 4.

3-pointers: G – Biggs 3, Dunlap, Scates, Featherston; WC – Pigue 5, Robinson 2, Bosley. Records: G 8-8; WC 2-13.

Girls

Greenfield 54, West Carroll 35

Greenfield 16 19 17 2 — 54 W. Carroll 9 5 15 6 — 35

Greenfield (54) — Rayanna Fisher 15, Emma Grace Alford 15, Allen 3, Ricketts 5, Vujicic 8, Bowers 6, Reynolds 2.

West Carroll (35) — Holmes 5, Jones 6, Ross 2, Winberry 7, Parker 7.

3-pointers: G – Bowers 2, Vujicic 2; WC – Holmes, Winberry. Records: G 7-10; WC 8-7.