Fayette Academy girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 8

District matchups started this past week, so teams are trying to play their best basketball with the second half of the season on beginning.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Haywood (14-3) – Results: Beat South Side 79-61; Beat Fayette-Ware 62-61. Up next: Tuesday at Brighton; Friday at Munford. Last week: No. 1.

2. Middleton (10-1) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 73-60; Beat Bolivar 63-42. Up next: Tuesday vs. Halls; Friday at Humboldt. Last week: No. 2.

3. Crockett County (15-2) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 79-53; Beat Peabody 58-52; Beat Halls 86-39. Up next: Tuesday vs. South Gibson; Friday vs. Chester County. Last week: No. 4.

4. Henry County (12-3) – Results: Beat Stewart County 77-31; Beat McKenzie 76-62; Lost to Kenwood 59-56. Up next: Tuesday at Dyer County; Friday vs. Clarksville Northwest. Last week: No. 3.

5. Dyer County (13-3) – Results: Beat Camden 59-42; Beat Ripley 50-34 Up next: Tuesday vs. Henry County; Friday at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 7.

6. Fayette-Ware (14-6) – Results: Beat Union City 77-43; Beat Central Baptist 69-55; Lost to Haywood 62-61. Up next: Tuesday vs. Craigmont; Friday vs. Millington. Last week: No. 6.

7. North Side (11-3) – Results: Lost to Munford 56-48 (2OT). Up next: Friday at Madison. Last week: No. 5.

8. Milan (13-3) – Results: Beat Bradford 59-32; Beat Westview 37-29. Up next: Tuesday vs. Union City; Friday vs. Gibson County. Last week: No. 8.

9. Dyersburg (12-4) – Results: Beat Ripley 62-30; Beat Peabody 69-45. Up next: Tuesday at Westview; Friday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 10.

10. Obion County (15-2) – Results: Beat Westview 51-37; Beat Lake County 53-47. Up next: Saturday at Peabody. Last week: No. 11.

11. TCA (13-4) – Results: Beat South Gibson 60-47; Beat Sacred Heart 72-55. Up next: Tuesday vs. Jackson Christian; Friday vs. Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 12.

12. Sacred Heart (13-5) – Results: Lost to TCA 72-55. Up next: Tuesday at Fayette Academy; Friday at Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 9.

On the Bubble: Camden (12-6); Gibson County (10-6); Jackson Christian (12-4); McKenzie (7-3).

Girls

1. South Side (15-0) – Results: Beat McKenzie 82-56; Beat Haywood 75-16. Up next: Friday vs. Covington; Saturday vs. Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) (at Bartlett). Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (16-0) – Results: Beat Obion County 59-35; Beat Milan 61-22. Up next: Tuesday vs. Dyersburg; Friday at Union City. Last week: No. 2.

3. Huntingdon (17-1) – Results: Beat Greenfield 79-42; Beat Union City 70-28. Up next: Tuesday at Gibson County; Friday vs. Gleason. Last week: No. 3.

4. Dyer County (15-0) – Results: Beat Camden 62-36; Beat Ripley 55-28. Up next: Tuesday vs. Henry County; Friday at McNairy Central. Last week: No. 4.

5. Gibson County (16-4) – Results: Beat South Gibson 53-41. Up next: Tuesday vs. Huntingdon; Friday at Milan. Last week: No. 6.

6. South Gibson (13-5) – Results: Beat TCA 50-41; Lost to Gibson County 53-41. Up next: Tuesday at Crockett County; Friday at Dyersburg. Last week: No. 7.

7. TCA (13-4) – Results: Beat St. Agnes 72-44; Lost to South Gibson 50-41. Up next: Tuesday vs. Jackson Christian; Friday vs. Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 5.

8. Crockett County (15-2) – Results: Beat McNairy Central 56-32; Beat Peabody 59-37; Beat Halls 72-42. Up next: Tuesday vs. South Gibson; Friday vs. Chester County. Last week: No. 9.

9. McKenzie (10-5) – Results: Beat Big Sandy 60-35; Beat Henry County 47-43; Lost to South Side 82-56. Up next: Thursday at Gleason; Friday at McEwen. Last week: No. 8.

10. Dresden (13-4) – Results: Beat Halls 62-44; Beat Gleason 67-34. Up next: Tuesday at South Fulton; Friday at Bradford. Last week: No. 11.

11. South Fulton (10-4) – Results: Beat Mayfield (Ky.) 46-37. Up next: Tuesday vs. Dresden; Friday vs. Greenfield. Last week: No. 12.

12. Fayette Academy (12-3) – Results: Beat Westminster 65-16; Beat Tipton-Rosemark 68-14. Up next: Friday vs. USJ. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Scotts Hill (11-4).

On the Bubble: Dyersburg (8-6); Fayette-Ware (14-6); Jackson Christian (13-4); USJ (8-8).