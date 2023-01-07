Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 9-14

Week 9 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Greenfield at West Carroll

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – South Gibson at Crockett County; Union City at Milan; Huntingdon at Gibson County; Peabody at Lake County; Humboldt at JCM; Bradford at Gleason; West Carroll at Clarksburg

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Gibson County at Milan; South Gibson at Dyersburg; Peabody at Halls; Middleton at Humboldt; Dresden at Bradford; Perry County at West Carroll

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

1 p.m. – Obion County at Peabody