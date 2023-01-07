| logout
Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 9-14
Week 9 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:
STANDINGS: Updated West Tennessee basketball district standings after Week 8
MONDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – Greenfield at West Carroll
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – South Gibson at Crockett County; Union City at Milan; Huntingdon at Gibson County; Peabody at Lake County; Humboldt at JCM; Bradford at Gleason; West Carroll at Clarksburg
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – Gibson County at Milan; South Gibson at Dyersburg; Peabody at Halls; Middleton at Humboldt; Dresden at Bradford; Perry County at West Carroll
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
1 p.m. – Obion County at Peabody