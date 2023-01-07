West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 8

Week 8 of the high school basketball season is in the books, and multiple districts started playing district games this week. So here are the updated standings:

BOYS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 1-0 7-3 McEwen 1-0 8-5 Big Sandy 0-1 7-8 Houston Co. 0-1 5-10

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Frank Hughes 1-0 8-4 Perry Co. 1-0 6-6 Clarksburg 1-1 6-7. West Carroll 1-1 2-12 Bruceton 0-2 3-9

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 9-14

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Greenfield 1-0 7-8 Dresden 1-0 3-9 S. Fulton 0-0 4-7 Bradford 0-1 8-7 Gleason 0-1 1-14

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 10-1 Humboldt 0-0 7-6 Lake Co. 0-0 6-6 Peabody 0-0 4-11 JCM 0-0 2-13 Halls 0-0 1-12

District 11-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 1-0 12-6 Stewart Co. 1-0 5-12 Waverly 0-0 3-8 Hickman Co. 0-1 5-10 E. Hickman 0-1 5-13

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Milan 1-0 13-3 Huntingdon 1-0 7-9 Gibson Co. 0-0 10-6 Westview 0-1 4-12 Union City 0-1 4-13

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 1-0 7-4 Bolivar 1-0 6-6 Adamsville 0-0 2-10 Riverside 0-1 5-9 Madison 0-1 2-15

District 11-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 9-7 Lexington 0-0 8-6 McNairy 0-0 7-7 Hardin Co. 0-0 7-8

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. North Side 0-0 11-3 South Gibson 0-0 7-8 Liberty 0-0 5-8 South Side 0-0 1-8

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 15-2 Obion Co. 0-0 15-2 Dyer Co. 0-0 13-3 Dyersburg 0-0 12-4

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Haywood 0-0 14-3 Munford 0-0 9-5 Covington 0-0 8-7 Brighton 0-0 6-8 Ripley 0-0 5-11

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. TCA 1-0 13-4 Jackson Chr. 1-0 12-4 Tip-Rosemark 1-0 3-12 Sacred Heart 0-1 13-5 USJ 0-1 6-9 Fayette Aca. 0-1 6-10

GIRLS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 1-0 13-2 McKenzie 1-0 10-5 McEwen 0-1 14-2 Big Sandy 0-1 2-13

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 2-0 8-6 Perry Co. 1-0 9-6 Bruceton 1-1 3-9 Frank Hughes 0-1 1-11 Clarksburg 0-2 2-11

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Dresden 1-0 13-4 Greenfield 1-0 6-10 S. Fulton 0-0 10-4 Gleason 0-1 10-5 Bradford 0-1 4-11

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. JCM 0-0 6-8 Lake Co. 0-0 6-8 Peabody 0-0 6-9 Middleton 0-0 3-8 Halls 0-0 3-12 Humboldt 0-0 2-10

District 11-2A

Dist. Over. E. Hickman 1-0 10-8 Stewart Co. 1-0 6-11 Waverly 0-0 2-8 Hickman Co. 0-1 6-9 Camden 0-1 5-10

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Westview 1-0 16-0 Huntingdon 1-0 17-1 Gibson Co. 0-0 16-4 Union City 0-1 5-12 Milan 0-1 5-9

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Riverside 1-0 9-5 Bolivar 1-0 7-7 Adamsville 0-0 9-6 Scotts Hill 0-1 11-4 Madison 0-1 8-7

District 11-3A

Dist. Over. Lexington 0-0 8-5 McNairy 0-0 8-6 Chester Co. 0-0 8-8 Hardin Co. 0-0 4-10

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 15-0 South Gibson 0-0 13-5 Liberty 0-0 1-11 North Side 0-0 1-14

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyer Co. 0-0 15-0 Crockett Co. 0-0 15-2 Dyersburg 0-0 8-6 Obion Co. 0-0 8-9

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Munford 0-0 7-6 Ripley 0-0 5-11 Brighton 0-0 4-9 Covington 0-0 3-11 Haywood 0-0 1-15

Division II-A West