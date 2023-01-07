 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 8

South Gibson’s Lily Baggett (20) is fouled while going up for a shot against Trinity Christian Academy during a high school girls basketball game at South Gibson on Jan. 3, 2023.

Week 8 of the high school basketball season is in the books, and multiple districts started playing district games this week. So here are the updated standings:

BOYS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 1-0 7-3
McEwen 1-0 8-5
Big Sandy 0-1 7-8
Houston Co. 0-1 5-10

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
Frank Hughes 1-0 8-4
Perry Co. 1-0 6-6
Clarksburg 1-1 6-7.
West Carroll 1-1 2-12
Bruceton 0-2 3-9

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Greenfield 1-0 7-8
Dresden 1-0 3-9
S. Fulton 0-0 4-7
Bradford 0-1 8-7
Gleason 0-1 1-14

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 10-1
Humboldt 0-0 7-6
Lake Co. 0-0 6-6
Peabody 0-0 4-11
JCM 0-0 2-13
Halls 0-0 1-12

District 11-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 1-0 12-6
Stewart Co. 1-0 5-12
Waverly 0-0 3-8
Hickman Co. 0-1 5-10
E. Hickman 0-1 5-13

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Milan 1-0 13-3
Huntingdon 1-0 7-9
Gibson Co. 0-0 10-6
Westview 0-1 4-12
Union City 0-1 4-13

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 1-0 7-4
Bolivar 1-0 6-6
Adamsville 0-0 2-10
Riverside 0-1 5-9
Madison 0-1 2-15

District 11-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 9-7
Lexington 0-0 8-6
McNairy 0-0 7-7
Hardin Co. 0-0 7-8

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
North Side 0-0 11-3
South Gibson 0-0 7-8
Liberty 0-0 5-8
South Side 0-0 1-8

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 15-2
Obion Co. 0-0 15-2
Dyer Co. 0-0 13-3
Dyersburg 0-0 12-4

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Haywood 0-0 14-3
Munford 0-0 9-5
Covington 0-0 8-7
Brighton 0-0 6-8
Ripley 0-0 5-11

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
TCA 1-0 13-4
Jackson Chr. 1-0 12-4
Tip-Rosemark 1-0 3-12
Sacred Heart 0-1 13-5
USJ 0-1 6-9
Fayette Aca. 0-1 6-10

GIRLS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 1-0 13-2
McKenzie 1-0 10-5
McEwen 0-1 14-2
Big Sandy 0-1 2-13

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 2-0 8-6
Perry Co. 1-0 9-6
Bruceton 1-1 3-9
Frank Hughes 0-1 1-11
Clarksburg 0-2 2-11

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 1-0 13-4
Greenfield 1-0 6-10
S. Fulton 0-0 10-4
Gleason 0-1 10-5
Bradford 0-1 4-11

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
JCM 0-0 6-8
Lake Co. 0-0 6-8
Peabody 0-0 6-9
Middleton 0-0 3-8
Halls 0-0 3-12
Humboldt 0-0 2-10

District 11-2A

Dist. Over.
E. Hickman 1-0 10-8
Stewart Co. 1-0 6-11
Waverly 0-0 2-8
Hickman Co. 0-1 6-9
Camden 0-1 5-10

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Westview 1-0 16-0
Huntingdon 1-0 17-1
Gibson Co. 0-0 16-4
Union City 0-1 5-12
Milan 0-1 5-9

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Riverside 1-0 9-5
Bolivar 1-0 7-7
Adamsville 0-0 9-6
Scotts Hill 0-1 11-4
Madison 0-1 8-7

District 11-3A

Dist. Over.
Lexington 0-0 8-5
McNairy 0-0 8-6
Chester Co. 0-0 8-8
Hardin Co. 0-0 4-10

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
South Side 0-0 15-0
South Gibson 0-0 13-5
Liberty 0-0 1-11
North Side 0-0 1-14

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Dyer Co. 0-0 15-0
Crockett Co. 0-0 15-2
Dyersburg 0-0 8-6
Obion Co. 0-0 8-9

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Munford 0-0 7-6
Ripley 0-0 5-11
Brighton 0-0 4-9
Covington 0-0 3-11
Haywood 0-0 1-15

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Fayette Aca. 1-0 12-3
USJ 1-0 8-8
TCA 0-0 13-4
Jackson Chr. 0-1 13-4
Tip-Rosemark 0-1 2-9

 

