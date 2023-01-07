West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 8

South Gibson’s Lily Baggett (20) is fouled while going up for a shot against Trinity Christian Academy during a high school girls basketball game at South Gibson on Jan. 3, 2023.
Week 8 of the high school basketball season is in the books, and multiple districts started playing district games this week. So here are the updated standings:
BOYS
District 11-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|1-0
|7-3
|McEwen
|1-0
|8-5
|Big Sandy
|0-1
|7-8
|Houston Co.
|0-1
|5-10
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Frank Hughes
|1-0
|8-4
|Perry Co.
|1-0
|6-6
|Clarksburg
|1-1
|6-7.
|West Carroll
|1-1
|2-12
|Bruceton
|0-2
|3-9
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Greenfield
|1-0
|7-8
|Dresden
|1-0
|3-9
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|4-7
|Bradford
|0-1
|8-7
|Gleason
|0-1
|1-14
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|10-1
|Humboldt
|0-0
|7-6
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|6-6
|Peabody
|0-0
|4-11
|JCM
|0-0
|2-13
|Halls
|0-0
|1-12
District 11-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|1-0
|12-6
|Stewart Co.
|1-0
|5-12
|Waverly
|0-0
|3-8
|Hickman Co.
|0-1
|5-10
|E. Hickman
|0-1
|5-13
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Milan
|1-0
|13-3
|Huntingdon
|1-0
|7-9
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|10-6
|Westview
|0-1
|4-12
|Union City
|0-1
|4-13
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|1-0
|7-4
|Bolivar
|1-0
|6-6
|Adamsville
|0-0
|2-10
|Riverside
|0-1
|5-9
|Madison
|0-1
|2-15
District 11-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|9-7
|Lexington
|0-0
|8-6
|McNairy
|0-0
|7-7
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|7-8
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|North Side
|0-0
|11-3
|South Gibson
|0-0
|7-8
|Liberty
|0-0
|5-8
|South Side
|0-0
|1-8
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|15-2
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|15-2
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|13-3
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|12-4
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Haywood
|0-0
|14-3
|Munford
|0-0
|9-5
|Covington
|0-0
|8-7
|Brighton
|0-0
|6-8
|Ripley
|0-0
|5-11
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|TCA
|1-0
|13-4
|Jackson Chr.
|1-0
|12-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|1-0
|3-12
|Sacred Heart
|0-1
|13-5
|USJ
|0-1
|6-9
|Fayette Aca.
|0-1
|6-10
GIRLS
District 11-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|1-0
|13-2
|McKenzie
|1-0
|10-5
|McEwen
|0-1
|14-2
|Big Sandy
|0-1
|2-13
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|2-0
|8-6
|Perry Co.
|1-0
|9-6
|Bruceton
|1-1
|3-9
|Frank Hughes
|0-1
|1-11
|Clarksburg
|0-2
|2-11
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|1-0
|13-4
|Greenfield
|1-0
|6-10
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|10-4
|Gleason
|0-1
|10-5
|Bradford
|0-1
|4-11
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|JCM
|0-0
|6-8
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|6-8
|Peabody
|0-0
|6-9
|Middleton
|0-0
|3-8
|Halls
|0-0
|3-12
|Humboldt
|0-0
|2-10
District 11-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|E. Hickman
|1-0
|10-8
|Stewart Co.
|1-0
|6-11
|Waverly
|0-0
|2-8
|Hickman Co.
|0-1
|6-9
|Camden
|0-1
|5-10
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|1-0
|16-0
|Huntingdon
|1-0
|17-1
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|16-4
|Union City
|0-1
|5-12
|Milan
|0-1
|5-9
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Riverside
|1-0
|9-5
|Bolivar
|1-0
|7-7
|Adamsville
|0-0
|9-6
|Scotts Hill
|0-1
|11-4
|Madison
|0-1
|8-7
District 11-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Lexington
|0-0
|8-5
|McNairy
|0-0
|8-6
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|8-8
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|4-10
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|0-0
|15-0
|South Gibson
|0-0
|13-5
|Liberty
|0-0
|1-11
|North Side
|0-0
|1-14
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|15-0
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|15-2
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|8-6
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|8-9
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Munford
|0-0
|7-6
|Ripley
|0-0
|5-11
|Brighton
|0-0
|4-9
|Covington
|0-0
|3-11
|Haywood
|0-0
|1-15
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette Aca.
|1-0
|12-3
|USJ
|1-0
|8-8
|TCA
|0-0
|13-4
|Jackson Chr.
|0-1
|13-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-1
|2-9