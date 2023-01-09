Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 9
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
BOYS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76
2. Hillsboro (1) 14-1 61
3. Cleveland 14-3 53
4. William Blount (1) 17-2 52
5. Germantown 14-3 45
6. Independence 16-3 42
7. Whitehaven 11-2 40
8. Memphis East 13-5 34
9. Gallatin 15-2 23
10. Franklin 14-3 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Livingston Academy (5) 15-0 84
2. Haywood County (1) 15-3 64
3. Lawrence County (2) 16-2 57
4. Crockett County 15-2 50
5. Stone Memorial 14-2 49
6. Fulton (1) 13-4 44
7. Melrose 11-4 32
8. Fayette Ware 14-6 26
9. Tennessee 14-4 25
10. Obion County 15-2 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 14. Upperman 13. Unicoi County 12.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville (9) 13-0 90
2. Fairview 13-2 68
3. Milan 13-3 59
4. Chuckey-Doak 15-2 57
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3 44
6. Kingston 10-2 41
7. Douglass 10-8 29
8. Cascade 13-4 27
9. Cheatham County 14-5 25
10. Power Center Academy High School 10-8 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Middleton (5) 10-1 78
2. Clay County (3) 12-3 75
3. Richland 12-3 59
4. Hampton 11-5 56
5. East Robertson (1) 11-3 55
6. Eagleville 13-4 45
7. McKenzie 7-3 43
8. Gordonsville 13-4 24
9. Pickett County 10-6 19
10. North Greene 12-6 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Briarcrest (8) 21-1 89
2. Brentwood Academy (1) 11-2 70
3. CBHS 14-3 69
4. MBA 11-2 42
4. Christ Presbyterian Academy 13-4 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 21. Ensworth 12.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Goodpasture (4) 13-1 85
2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 15-2 78
3. Davidson Academy 13-2 55
4. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 12-2 52
5. King’s Academy 14-4 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Academy 32. First Assembly Christian 12.<
GIRLS
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bearden (4) 18-0 93
2. Coffee County (2) 22-1 81
(tie) Bradley Central (2) 16-0 81
4. Blackman (1) 17-1 77
5. Bartlett (1) 17-5 48
6. Heritage 15-1 42
7. Stewarts Creek 16-2 29
8. Cookeville 14-3 28
9. Rockvale 14-1 26
10. Arlington 12-3 15
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side (4) 15-0 89
(tie) Upperman (5) 17-2 89
3. White County 16-4 67
4. Dyer County 15-0 58
5. Elizabethton 13-4 43
6. Creek Wood 14-2 42
7. Cumberland County 13-4 35
8. Livingston Academy 13-3 30
9. Crockett County (1) 15-2 22
10. Greeneville 11-5 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 14.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. Westview (7) 16-0 91
2. Alcoa 15-2 79
3. York Institute (2) 15-2 78
4. Huntingdon (1) 17-1 72
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-3 63
6. Gibson County 16-4 45
7. Cheatham County 17-2 43
8. McMinn Central 11-5 27
9. Community 13-4 23
10. Summertown 12-5 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County (8) 16-0 97
2. Hampton (1) 14-0 78
3. Clarkrange 14-4 72
4. Clay County 14-3 67
5. McKenzie 9-5 40
5. Pickett County (1) 12-4 40
7. Dresden 13-4 36
8. Houston County 13-2 24
(tie) McEwen 14-2 24
10. Richland 9-4 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 18.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Briarcrest (4) 16-2 89
(tie) Harpeth Hall (2) 13-2 89
3. Ensworth (4) 12-3 87
4. Knoxville Webb 10-5 45
5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 10-5 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 41.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Nashville Christian (6) 19-1 96
2. CAK 15-5 60
3. Ezell-Harding 13-2 58
4. Webb School-Bell Buckle (4) 12-3 55
5. Trinity Christian Academy 13-4 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 27. Clarksville Academy 27. Providence Christian Academy 12.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin.