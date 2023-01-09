 Skip to content

Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 9

| |

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett (7)                            13-5    76

2. Hillsboro (1)                           14-1    61

3. Cleveland                               14-3    53

4. William Blount (1)                      17-2    52

5. Germantown                              14-3    45

6. Independence                            16-3    42

7. Whitehaven                              11-2    40

8. Memphis East                            13-5    34

9. Gallatin                                15-2    23

10. Franklin                                14-3    18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12.

RANKINGS: Fayette Academy girls enter West Tennessee rankings after Week 8

STANDINGS: Updated West Tennessee basketball district standings after Week 8

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 9-14

Division I – Class 3A

1. Livingston Academy (5)                  15-0    84

2. Haywood County (1)                      15-3    64

3. Lawrence County (2)                     16-2    57

4. Crockett County                         15-2    50

5. Stone Memorial                          14-2    49

6. Fulton (1)                              13-4    44

7. Melrose                                 11-4    32

8. Fayette Ware                            14-6    26

9. Tennessee                               14-4    25

10. Obion County                            15-2    17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 14. Upperman 13. Unicoi County 12.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (9)                      13-0    90

2. Fairview                                13-2    68

3. Milan                                  13-3    59

4. Chuckey-Doak                            15-2    57

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman                      13-3    44

6. Kingston                                10-2    41

7. Douglass                                10-8    29

8. Cascade                                 13-4    27

9. Cheatham County                         14-5    25

10. Power Center Academy High School         10-8    21

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (5)                           10-1    78  

2. Clay County (3)                         12-3    75

3. Richland                                12-3    59

4. Hampton                                 11-5    56

5. East Robertson (1)                      11-3    55

6. Eagleville                              13-4    45

7. McKenzie                                7-3     43

8. Gordonsville                            13-4    24

9. Pickett County                          10-6    19

10. North Greene                            12-6    18

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (8)                          21-1    89

2. Brentwood Academy (1)                   11-2    70

3. CBHS                                   14-3    69

4. MBA                                    11-2    42

4. Christ Presbyterian Academy             13-4    42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 21. Ensworth 12.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (4)                         13-1    85

2. Boyd Buchanan (3)                       15-2    78

3. Davidson Academy                        13-2    55

4. Lausanne Collegiate (2)                 12-2    52

5. King’s Academy                          14-4    33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Academy 32. First Assembly Christian 12.<

GIRLS

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (4)                       18-0    93

2. Coffee County (2)                 22-1    81

(tie) Bradley Central (2)              16-0    81

4. Blackman (1)                      17-1    77

5. Bartlett (1)                      17-5    48

6. Heritage                          15-1    42

7. Stewarts Creek                    16-2    29

8. Cookeville                        14-3    28

9. Rockvale                          14-1    26

10. Arlington                         12-3    15

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (4)             15-0    89

(tie) Upperman (5)                    17-2    89

3. White County                      16-4    67

4. Dyer County                       15-0    58

5. Elizabethton                      13-4    43

6. Creek Wood                        14-2    42

7. Cumberland County                 13-4    35

8. Livingston Academy                 13-3    30

9. Crockett County (1)                15-2    22

10. Greeneville                       11-5    18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 14.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (7)                      16-0    91

2. Alcoa                             15-2    79

3. York Institute (2)                 15-2    78

4. Huntingdon (1)                    17-1    72

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman                 15-3    63

6. Gibson County                     16-4    45

7. Cheatham County                   17-2    43

8. McMinn Central                    11-5    27

9. Community                         13-4    23

10. Summertown                        12-5    19

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (8)                  16-0    97

2. Hampton (1)                       14-0    78

3. Clarkrange                        14-4    72

4. Clay County                       14-3    67

5. McKenzie                          9-5     40

5. Pickett County (1)                 12-4    40

7. Dresden                           13-4    36

8. Houston County                    13-2    24

(tie) McEwen                            14-2    24

10. Richland                          9-4     23

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 18.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (4)                    16-2    89

(tie) Harpeth Hall (2)                 13-2    89

3. Ensworth (4)                      12-3    87

4. Knoxville Webb                    10-5    45

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy        10-5    42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 41.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Nashville Christian (6)            19-1    96

2. CAK                               15-5    60

3. Ezell-Harding                     13-2    58

4. Webb School-Bell Buckle (4)        12-3    55

5. Trinity Christian Academy          13-4    38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 27. Clarksville Academy 27. Providence Christian Academy 12.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin.

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment