Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 9

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76

2. Hillsboro (1) 14-1 61

3. Cleveland 14-3 53

4. William Blount (1) 17-2 52

5. Germantown 14-3 45

6. Independence 16-3 42

7. Whitehaven 11-2 40

8. Memphis East 13-5 34

9. Gallatin 15-2 23

10. Franklin 14-3 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12.

RANKINGS: Fayette Academy girls enter West Tennessee rankings after Week 8

STANDINGS: Updated West Tennessee basketball district standings after Week 8

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 9-14

Division I – Class 3A

1. Livingston Academy (5) 15-0 84

2. Haywood County (1) 15-3 64

3. Lawrence County (2) 16-2 57

4. Crockett County 15-2 50

5. Stone Memorial 14-2 49

6. Fulton (1) 13-4 44

7. Melrose 11-4 32

8. Fayette Ware 14-6 26

9. Tennessee 14-4 25

10. Obion County 15-2 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 14. Upperman 13. Unicoi County 12.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (9) 13-0 90

2. Fairview 13-2 68

3. Milan 13-3 59

4. Chuckey-Doak 15-2 57

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3 44

6. Kingston 10-2 41

7. Douglass 10-8 29

8. Cascade 13-4 27

9. Cheatham County 14-5 25

10. Power Center Academy High School 10-8 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (5) 10-1 78

2. Clay County (3) 12-3 75

3. Richland 12-3 59

4. Hampton 11-5 56

5. East Robertson (1) 11-3 55

6. Eagleville 13-4 45

7. McKenzie 7-3 43

8. Gordonsville 13-4 24

9. Pickett County 10-6 19

10. North Greene 12-6 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (8) 21-1 89

2. Brentwood Academy (1) 11-2 70

3. CBHS 14-3 69

4. MBA 11-2 42

4. Christ Presbyterian Academy 13-4 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 21. Ensworth 12.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (4) 13-1 85

2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 15-2 78

3. Davidson Academy 13-2 55

4. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 12-2 52

5. King’s Academy 14-4 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Academy 32. First Assembly Christian 12.<

GIRLS

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (4) 18-0 93

2. Coffee County (2) 22-1 81

(tie) Bradley Central (2) 16-0 81

4. Blackman (1) 17-1 77

5. Bartlett (1) 17-5 48

6. Heritage 15-1 42

7. Stewarts Creek 16-2 29

8. Cookeville 14-3 28

9. Rockvale 14-1 26

10. Arlington 12-3 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (4) 15-0 89

(tie) Upperman (5) 17-2 89

3. White County 16-4 67

4. Dyer County 15-0 58

5. Elizabethton 13-4 43

6. Creek Wood 14-2 42

7. Cumberland County 13-4 35

8. Livingston Academy 13-3 30

9. Crockett County (1) 15-2 22

10. Greeneville 11-5 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 14.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (7) 16-0 91

2. Alcoa 15-2 79

3. York Institute (2) 15-2 78

4. Huntingdon (1) 17-1 72

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-3 63

6. Gibson County 16-4 45

7. Cheatham County 17-2 43

8. McMinn Central 11-5 27

9. Community 13-4 23

10. Summertown 12-5 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (8) 16-0 97

2. Hampton (1) 14-0 78

3. Clarkrange 14-4 72

4. Clay County 14-3 67

5. McKenzie 9-5 40

5. Pickett County (1) 12-4 40

7. Dresden 13-4 36

8. Houston County 13-2 24

(tie) McEwen 14-2 24

10. Richland 9-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Fulton 18.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (4) 16-2 89

(tie) Harpeth Hall (2) 13-2 89

3. Ensworth (4) 12-3 87

4. Knoxville Webb 10-5 45

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 10-5 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 41.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Nashville Christian (6) 19-1 96

2. CAK 15-5 60

3. Ezell-Harding 13-2 58

4. Webb School-Bell Buckle (4) 12-3 55

5. Trinity Christian Academy 13-4 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 27. Clarksville Academy 27. Providence Christian Academy 12.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin.