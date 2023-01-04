Memorial services for Mrs. Kathy Jean Miller, 71, will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Miller, a medical secretary and member of the Church at Sugar Creek, passed on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in the AHC Nursing Home in Humboldt.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Miller; a son, Christopher William Miller of Humboldt, Tenn.; and a granddaughter, Carson Miller.