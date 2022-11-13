Middleton boys, Westview girls open West Tennessee high school basketball rankings at No. 1

The 2022-23 high school basketball season is here. Teams from across the state will play in Hall of Champions games this week to kick off the season.

So who is expected to have a good team this season?

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Middleton (25-3) – The Tigers reached the Class 1A sectionals before losing to MAHS.

2. Henry County (22-3) – The Patriots reached the Region 7-4A semifinals before losing to Clarksville.

3. Haywood (15-11) – The Tomcats reached the Region 7-3A semifinals before losing to Crockett County.

4. Fayette-Ware (26-7) – The Wildcats reached the Class 3A quarterfinals before losing to Fulton.

5. McKenzie (21-9) – The Rebels reached the Class 1A quarterfinals before losing to Peabody.

6. Gibson County (14-15) – The Pioneers reached the Class 2A sectionals before losing to Summertown.

7. Bolivar (21-10) – The Tigers reached the Class 2A quarterfinals before losing to Tyner Academy.

8. North Side (20-8) – The Indians reached the Class 3A quarterfinals before losing to Greeneville.

9. Union City (12-18) – The Golden Tornadoes reached the Region 6-2A semifinals before losing to Milan.

10. Milan (25-8) – The Bulldogs played for the Class 2A state championship before losing to East Nashville.

11. South Gibson (18-14) – The Hornets reached the Class 3A semifinals before losing to South Side.

12. South Side (25-4) – The Hawks played for the Class 3A state championship before losing to Greeneville.

On the Bubble: Bradford (18-11); Camden (22-5); TCA (19-9)

Girls

1. Westview (32-2) – The Lady Chargers are the defending Class 2A state champions.

2. South Side (24-3) – The Lady Hawks reached the Class 3A title game before losing to Upperman.

3. McKenzie (31-2) – The Lady Rebels are the defending Class 1A state champions.

4. Gibson County (27-5) – The Lady Pioneers reached the Class 2A quarterfinals before losing to York Institute.

5. TCA (25-5) – The Lady Lions reached the Division II-A state semifinals before losing to Webb School of Bell Buckle.

6. Dresden (24-10) – The Lady Lions advanced to the Class 1A semifinals before losing to Wayne County.

7. South Gibson (23-8) – The Lady Hornets advanced to the Region 6-3A semifinals before losing to Hardin County.

8. Crockett County (20-9) – The Lady Cavaliers reached the Class 3A sectionals before losing to Fayette-Ware.

9. USJ (12-15) – The Lady Bruins lost to Harding Academy in the Division II-A West quarterfinals.

10. Huntingdon (17-14) – The Fillies advanced to the Region 6-2A semifinals before losing to Westview.

11. Henry County (21-10) – The Lady Patriots reached the Region 7-4A semifinals before losing to Rossview.

12. Dyer County (25-8) – The Lady Choctaws reached the Class 3A quarterfinals before losing to Page.

On the Bubble: Peabody (15-13); Riverside (17-11); Union City (15-12)