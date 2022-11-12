Milan returns to West Tennessee football rankings after second round

After two rounds of the high school football playoffs, only the top teams in West Tennessee remain alive and playing in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The 12 teams ranked in this week’s rankings are still alive and will play for a spot in next week’s semifinals.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (12-0) – Result: Beat South Gibson 47-14. Up next: Home vs. Milan. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (12-0) – Result: Beat Moore County 56-21. Up next: Home vs. Fayetteville. Last week: No. 2.

3. USJ (10-1) – Result: Beat Lakeway Christian 48-6. Up next: At Friendship Christian. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (10-2) – Result: Beat Portland 42-7. Up next: Home vs. Springfield. Last week: No. 4.

5. Covington (10-2) – Result: Beat Millington 42-0. Up next: Home vs. Dyersburg. Last week: No. 5.

6. Huntingdon (10-2) – Result: Beat Fairley 48-6. Up next: Home vs. Union City. Last week: No. 7.

7. Peabody (10-2) – Result: Beat Booker T. Washington 42-18. Up next: At Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering. Last week: No. 8.

8. Jackson Christian (10-1) – Result: Beat MTCS 27-25. Up next: At Nashville Christian. Last week: No. 9.

9. Riverside (10-2) – Result: Beat Mt. Pleasant 18-13. Up next: At Lewis County. Last week: No. 10.

10. Union City (10-2) – Result: Beat Westview 10-6. Up next: At Huntingdon. Last week: No. 11.

11. Lexington (9-3) – Result: Beat Marshall County 21-14. Up next: Home vs. Pearl-Cohn. Last week: No. 11..

12. Milan (9-3) – Result: Beat Obion County 38-28. Upnext: At Haywood. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Westview (9-3).

On the bubble: Dresden (9-3); Dyersburg (8-4).