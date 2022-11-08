Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: Playoffs Second Round
Well, Michael Odom’s lead over Victor Parkins is now down to one game. Parkins correctly picked Obion County beating Melrose, which Odom did not.
Parkins went 13-2, while Odom went 12-3. Both missed Hardin County beating Creek Wood and Booker T. Washington beating Halls.
Overall, Odom is now 146-28 (.839 winning percentage), while Parkins is 145-29 (.833).
RANKINGS: All 12 of the ranked teams won in the first round
So here is what is happening in the second round of the playoffs in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:
Class 4A
Obion County (6-5) at Milan (8-3)
With Obion County upsetting Melrose, Milan now gets to host a second round playoff game against a team the Bulldogs beat 28-6 on the road.
Vic’s Pick: Milan 29, Obion County 28
Odom’s Pick: Milan 24, Obion County 21
South Gibson (7-4) at Haywood (11-0)
For the second year in a row, the Hornets are forced to travel to Brownsville to keep its playoff hopes alive, but this year is a week earlier in the second round.
Vic’s Pick: Haywood 31, South Gibson 21
Odom’s Pick: Haywood 35, South Gibson 14
Class 1A
Booker T. Washington (5-4) at Peabody (9-2)
Whether Sam Driggers is ready to go or not, the Golden Tide will be favored for a return trip to the quarterfinals as Jerry Donald is a capable replacement.
Vic’s Pick: Peabody 45, BTW 12
Odom’s Pick: Peabody 32, BTW 6
Best of the Rest
Class 4A
Hardin County at Pearl Cohn
Vic’s Pick: Pearl Cohn
Odom’s Pick: Pearl Cohn
Marshall County at Lexington
Vic’s Pick: Marshall County
Odom’s Pick: Marshall County
Class 2A
Adamsville at Lewis County
Vic’s Pick: Lewis County
Odom’s Pick: Lewis County
Riverside at Mt. Pleasant
Vic’s Pick: Mt. Pleasant
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Union City at Westview
Vic’s Pick: Westview
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Huntingdon at Fairley
Vic’s Pick: Fairley
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
Class 1A
Dresden at Fayetteville
Vic’s Pick: Fayetteville
Odom’s Pick: Fayetteville
Moore County at McKenzie
Vic’s Pick: McKenzie
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Lake County at MASE
Vic’s Pick: MASE
Odom’s Pick: MASE
Division II-A
MTCS at Jackson Christian
Vic’s Pick: MTCS
Odom’s Pick: Jackson Chr.
Lakeway Christian at USJ
Vic’s Pick: USJ
Odom’s Pick: USJ
TCA at Nashville Christian
Vic’s Pick: Nashville Christian
Odom’s Pick: Nashville Christian