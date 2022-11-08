Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: Playoffs Second Round

Well, Michael Odom’s lead over Victor Parkins is now down to one game. Parkins correctly picked Obion County beating Melrose, which Odom did not.

Parkins went 13-2, while Odom went 12-3. Both missed Hardin County beating Creek Wood and Booker T. Washington beating Halls.

Overall, Odom is now 146-28 (.839 winning percentage), while Parkins is 145-29 (.833).

RANKINGS: All 12 of the ranked teams won in the first round

So here is what is happening in the second round of the playoffs in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:

Class 4A

Obion County (6-5) at Milan (8-3)

With Obion County upsetting Melrose, Milan now gets to host a second round playoff game against a team the Bulldogs beat 28-6 on the road.

Vic’s Pick: Milan 29, Obion County 28

Odom’s Pick: Milan 24, Obion County 21

South Gibson (7-4) at Haywood (11-0)

For the second year in a row, the Hornets are forced to travel to Brownsville to keep its playoff hopes alive, but this year is a week earlier in the second round.

Vic’s Pick: Haywood 31, South Gibson 21

Odom’s Pick: Haywood 35, South Gibson 14

Class 1A

Booker T. Washington (5-4) at Peabody (9-2)

Whether Sam Driggers is ready to go or not, the Golden Tide will be favored for a return trip to the quarterfinals as Jerry Donald is a capable replacement.

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 45, BTW 12

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 32, BTW 6

Best of the Rest

Class 4A

Hardin County at Pearl Cohn

Vic’s Pick: Pearl Cohn

Odom’s Pick: Pearl Cohn

Marshall County at Lexington

Vic’s Pick: Marshall County

Odom’s Pick: Marshall County

Class 2A

Adamsville at Lewis County

Vic’s Pick: Lewis County

Odom’s Pick: Lewis County

Riverside at Mt. Pleasant

Vic’s Pick: Mt. Pleasant

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Union City at Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Huntingdon at Fairley

Vic’s Pick: Fairley

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

Class 1A

Dresden at Fayetteville

Vic’s Pick: Fayetteville

Odom’s Pick: Fayetteville

Moore County at McKenzie

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Lake County at MASE

Vic’s Pick: MASE

Odom’s Pick: MASE

Division II-A

MTCS at Jackson Christian

Vic’s Pick: MTCS

Odom’s Pick: Jackson Chr.

Lakeway Christian at USJ

Vic’s Pick: USJ

Odom’s Pick: USJ

TCA at Nashville Christian

Vic’s Pick: Nashville Christian

Odom’s Pick: Nashville Christian